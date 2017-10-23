StyleCaster
The Adult Way to Dress for Halloween, and 34 Scary-Chic Pieces to Shop

Halloween is just around the corner, and I, personally, can’t wait to break out the festive clothing. Key word: Clothing. Because while some people (understandably) despise wearing costumes or aren’t allowed to at the office, there are still tons of creative, sophisticated, chic ways to get in the spooky spirit without actually dressing up as anyone other than your stylish self.

Think black-and-white prints, skull jewelry, and bright orange. No more cheesy witch hats or plastic vampire teeth—these are all items that you’ll want in your closet year-around, and can easily help you go from the office on Tuesday to your happy hour Halloween party.

Ahead, check out 32 of chicest, coolest Halloween-inspired items to buy right now. Happy Halloween shopping!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34
Skull Candy
Skull Candy

Ermanno Scervino sweater, $1,078 (was $1,540); at Farfetch

Purse O'Lantern
Purse O'Lantern

Betsey Johnson purse, $98; at HSN

Skeleton Necklace
Skeleton Necklace

Bernard Delettrez necklace, $2,450; at Forzieri

Spider Slippers
Spider Slippers

Sanayi 313 slippers, $1,200; at Moda Operandi

Sapphire Skull
Sapphire Skull

Polly Wales ring, $9,091; at Tom Foolery London

Halloween List Tee
Halloween List Tee

Project Social T, $32; at Nordstrom

Moto Jacket Club
Moto Jacket Club

Amiri jacket, $6,250; at Barneys New York

Spider Web Earrings
Spider Web Earrings

Ayaka Nishi earrings, $220; at Aha

Pin It
Pin It

Pin set, $45; at Macy's

Zombie Zest
Zombie Zest

Zombie necklace, $250; at Britt Bolton

Houndstooth Minidress
Houndstooth Minidress

Off-White dress, $1,490; at Barneys New York

Print Mix
Print Mix

Monse pants, $1,490; at Fwrd

Costume Contest Winner
Costume Contest Winner

Shirt, $29; at Missguided

Skull Cashmere
Skull Cashmere

360 Cashmere sweater, $288; at Saks Fifth Avenue

PSL Please
PSL Please

PSL purse, $78; at Betsey Johnson

Skull Silk Shirt
Skull Silk Shirt

R13 blouse, $575; at Barneys New York

Skull Charms
Skull Charms

Iconery earrings, $595; at Bloomingdales

"I'm a Pumpkin"
"I'm a Pumpkin"

Wildfox sweatshirt, $118; at Shopbop

Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice

Sweater, $59.90; at Eloquii

Statement Sleeves
Statement Sleeves

Ksenia Schnaider sweater, $298; at Shopbop

Crystal Skeletons
Crystal Skeletons

Alexander McQueen earrings, $595; at Matches Fashion

Mini Dress
Mini Dress

Moschino dress, $898.20 (was $2,495); at The Outnet

Witch Please
Witch Please

Grayson Threads sweatshirt, $21.99; at Target

Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch

Tory Burch blouse, $350; at Net-a-Porter

Give Me a Hand
Give Me a Hand

Skeleton Chain, $14.99; at H&M

Lacey Details
Lacey Details

Bralette, $39; at & Other Stories

The Gold Grill
The Gold Grill

Anthony Lent ring, $690; at Love Adorned

Bowdown Witches
Bowdown Witches

shirt, $17.50; at ASOS

Ruffle, Ruffle Toil and Trouble
Ruffle, Ruffle Toil and Trouble

Sweater, $315; at Wolf & Badger

Skeleton Dress
Skeleton Dress

Dress, $35; at Missguided

Orange You Glad
Orange You Glad

Sweater, $24.99; at H&M

Spidey Tee
Spidey Tee

Shirt, $14; at ASOS

Stripe 'Em
Stripe 'Em

Fendi dress, $2,850; at Farfetch

Mummy To Be
Mummy To Be

Maternity tee, $24.98; at Destination Maternity

