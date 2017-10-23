The Adult Way to Dress for Halloween, and 34 Scary-Chic Pieces to Shop

Halloween is just around the corner, and I, personally, can’t wait to break out the festive clothing. Key word: Clothing. Because while some people (understandably) despise wearing costumes or aren’t allowed to at the office, there are still tons of creative, sophisticated, chic ways to get in the spooky spirit without actually dressing up as anyone other than your stylish self.

Think black-and-white prints, skull jewelry, and bright orange. No more cheesy witch hats or plastic vampire teeth—these are all items that you’ll want in your closet year-around, and can easily help you go from the office on Tuesday to your happy hour Halloween party.

Ahead, check out 32 of chicest, coolest Halloween-inspired items to buy right now. Happy Halloween shopping!