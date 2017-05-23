StyleCaster
The Best Adult Home Decor Under $50

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Homepolish

Let’s be serious: The living situation of most twenty-somethings looks pretty bleak. As in, eerily close to what our college dorms looked like—give or take a few scented candles. And sure, we all know the quickest way to adult your apartment is to invest in a few good throw pillows, pick out a brand new rug, and maybe even find a proper coffee table (no, your fold-out snack trays don’t count) for the living room. But what happens if you don’t have a grand budget to blow on a TV unit or a headboard made out of shiplap, Joanna Gaines be damned? Short answer: You have to get creative.

We found 15 under-$50 home decor accents like lighting fixtures, side tables, and even a few knick knacks like a brass bowl whose sole purpose is to collect dust be a home for your keys. Because there’s nothing more adult then grabbing all your cleaning supplies, throwing on some Whitney Houston, and cleaning the hell out of your apartment on a Saturday morning—all by choice.

Ahead, 15 cheap ways to adult your apartment on the fly that won’t bankrupt you.

1 of 21

Zara Home Flexible Reading Lamp, $49.90; at Zara Home

 

Photo: Zara Home

Urban Outfitters Hanging Metal Planter, $16; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zara Home Hourglass, $49.90; at Zara Home

 

Photo: Zara Home

Threshold Rattan Basket, $33.24; at Target

 

 

Photo: Target

Ikea Watering Can, $9.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Zara Home Grey Cement Vase, $39.90; at Zara Home

 

Photo: Zara Home

Ikea Vasteron Stool, $9.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

WTAPS Kuumba Incense Chamber, $32; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Urban Outfitters Elise Mirror, $29; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Ikea Gladom Tray Table, $29.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Urban Outfitters Edison Magazine File, $28; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Threshold Framed Art, $23.74; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Raskog Utility Cart, $24.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Threshold Braided Throw Pillow, $18.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Urban Outfitters Blair Circle Table Lamp, $29; at https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/blair-circle-table-lamp?category=apartment-new-arrivals&color=028

 

Photo: https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/blair-circle-table-lamp?category=apartment-new-arrivals&color=028

Vårstjärna Throw, $12.99; at Ikea

 

Photo: Ikea

Threshold White Throw Blanket, $28.49; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt, $34; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Zara Home Coral Colored Rug, $49.90; at Zara Home

 

Photo: Zara Home

Threshold Rectangle Simply Extraordinary Leaner Floor Mirror, $47.49; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Hawkins New York Louise Brass Bowl, $25; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

