Meet Ade Samuel, the Boundary-Breaking Stylist Behind the Red Carpet’s Newest Stars

Never underestimate the power of a mentor—or a good pair of shoes. Ade Samuel can credit both for giving her a leg up over the years, from her days as an intern at W magazine and Teen Vogue in New York to her current job as the stylist behind Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Jhené Aiko, and Big Sean‘s red carpet looks.

Born in the Bronx, Samuel worked her way up the editorial ladder in New York before making the move to styling, assisting editors like Shiona Turini and James Worthington Demolet and forging relationships that would later lead to magazine gigs and put her on the set of several major music videos (when you get the call to help call in pieces for Beyoncé’s “Formation” video, you better believe you answer). In 2013, she made the move to the West Coast—where, needless to say, celebrity is big business—and soon was working with stars like Nicole Richie and Miley Cyrus as the assistant to stylist Simone Harouche.

Branching out on her own was something of a leap of faith, but she had good luck: her first clients were Big Sean and Shahidi, the 16-year-old “Black-ish” star who’s garnered praise as an outspoken feminist voice in young Hollywood, and who Samuel met on set for Essence’s much-celebrated Black Girl Magic issue. The covers they shot sparked Twitter-trending conversations as soon as they hit the internet, but at the time, neither had any idea of the impact they’d make on the dialogue. “As soon as the conversation was open, and I saw that term become coined as something that was empowering for women, it was just an eye-opener,” she says. “I didn’t expect that at all.”

In late 2015, she launched her eponymous shoe collection, a passion project several years in the making. “I invested in myself. I didn’t have an investor—I just saved, saved, saved, and took the money that I saved and did the research and figured out how to develop my own line. I went to Italy, worked with different illustrators, produced it in Florence, and it was just the journey that I knew I had to take.”

“When I think about the industry and I think about what’s missing—one, you talk about the African-American celebrity stylist, and there’s not many women that are out there. But then you also talk about shoes on a larger scale, and there are not a lot of women designers who have shoe brands. You know, there’s Jimmy Choo, Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura—these are all men making women’s shoes. Why is there not a woman that’s as big as them?” Why, indeed.

With that in mind, Samuel has big plans for her footwear line in the coming year, starting with an upcoming re-brand and marketing push.

“Sometimes I cringe when I see stylists that have multiple clients and they all look almost the same, you know? I think for me it’s just being able to allow each of my clients to have their own voice because they are all different. Jhené, is a soulful, kind of electric hippy with a more bohemian style. Kelly is an elegant, strong woman who has sass and has an amazing body, and is very interested in fashion. And Yara is very fashion-forward, but she still understands that she is 16, so I wouldn’t do the more sexy, revealing pieces looks that I do with Kelly and Jhené.”

“I think my biggest thing is just researching the clients and knowing their personalities and what they gravitate towards naturally, and then I go from there.

I listen to my clients, I pay attention to what they like, and I pay attention to their own personal wardrobe as well to develop somewhat of an understanding of where I would go with them for their looks that I prep for them.”