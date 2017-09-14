Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are going for round two…as parents. The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel announced on Wednesday night that she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with the 38-year-old Maroon 5 member.

The announcement, posted to Instagram, showed Prinsloo taking a mirror selfie in a colorful bikini while flaunting her growing baby bump. She appropriately captioned the shot, “ROUND 2…..”

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed their first child—a daughter, Dusty—in 2014. The second baby announcement shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Prinsloo’s outspokenness about wanting a big family. “I’ve always wanted a family since I was a little girl, a big family,” she told Net-a-Porter in 2014. “I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids…for sure.”

As for how Levine is settling into fatherhood, the pop-rock star seems to be doing more than alright, judging from his gushy Instagram posts about his daughter and wife. In November, the “She Will Be Loved” singer posted an adorable photo of him, his wife, and his newborn daughter overlooking the sea, with the sweet caption: “Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional)”

Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional) A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST

In February, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Levine further gushed about his growing family. “I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

Though we have no details on the sex or expected birth date of the couple’s second baby, we know one thing: Expect tons of Instagram posts of Levine fangirling over his pregnant wife.