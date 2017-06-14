StyleCaster
16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now

16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now

16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now
Photo: Geber86/Getty Images

Remember when “fitness clothing” meant a pair of black leggings (maybe the same ones you wore around the house) and whatever T-shirt and sports bra you could dig out of a drawer? Maybe you don’t—that’s how far activewear brands have come since the days that “athleisure” was still a long-forgotten word from a ’70s sneaker ad. Nowadays, not only do we have behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but thanks largely to the rise of stylish sportswear pioneer Lululemon, there’s a whole industry of fashion-meets-function brands that offer clothing you can wear from barre class to the bar.

On the one hand, it’s great because we have a lot more choices when it comes to what to wear to work out—but on the other, it can get a little overwhelming. New fitness brands are a dime a dozen these days, and knowing which ones offer style, performance, and value isn’t easy.

To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve put together a guide to 16 must-know activewear lines. Some are brand new, while others have more than a decade in the biz and are totally underrated. Click through the gallery below to shop them all.

Originally published November 2016. Updated June 2017.

Alala
Alala

No, you’re not imagining it: this stuff is chicer than most of your regular wardrobe—so if you want to wear them to dinner, a party, or even work (we’ve done it!) you’re totally in the clear. We love this racer tank in particular.

Photo: Alala
Alala
Alala

Custom Captain Tight

Photo: Alala
The Upside
The Upside

Gym clothes feeling a little blah lately? This Aussie brand has fun prints in spades—plus, many of its pieces can do double-duty as swimwear.

Photo: The Upside
Without Walls
Without Walls

Urban Outfitters' in-house activewear label is a good bet for on-trend pieces like these Without Walls Crisscross Leggings that don't break the bank (look out for sales for an even better deal).

Photo: Without Walls
Without Walls
Without Walls

Without Walls Skylar Racerback Sports Bra

Photo: Without Walls
Koral
Koral

Founder Ilana Kugel has mastered the sexy-sporty look with the Jet Jumpsuit, so it should come as no surprise the LA transplant was born in Rio.

Photo: Koral
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty

Whether you need a new gym bag, a winter-proof hoodie, thermal leggings, or a lightweight tank for your next vinyasa class, this London-based stalwart has you covered.

Photo: Sweaty Betty
Joe Fresh
Joe Fresh

For gym gear that doesn’t cost as much as your monthly membership, check out this Canadian brand’s cool, affordable selection.

Photo: Joe Fresh
Beloforte
Beloforte

From laser-cut leggings to micro-suede-trimmed tanks, this California brand is all about the details. We're in love with their Sofia Bra.

Photo: Beloforte
Beloforte
Beloforte

Bethany Tank

Adriana Hippocket Legging

Photo: Beloforte
Alo
Alo

Whether you’re a yogi or not, you’ll love this label’s super-comfy leggings, strappy bras, and cozy post-workout hoodies. The Vixen Fitted Crop Tank is so pretty.

Photo: Alo
First Base
First Base

This ethical Aussie label will give you a reason to get off your butt and go to spin class (even if that reason is to show off your rad leggings).

Photo: First Base
First Base
First Base

Balance Crop

Photo: First Base
P.E. Nation
P.E. Nation

There’s something irresistibly appealing about this Aussie brand’s retro vibe—and it has swimwear, too!

Photo: P.E. Nation
C9 Champion
C9 Champion

Don't sleep on Target's performance offerings—C9 has a wide range of leggings, tanks, hoodies and more (along with a wide range of sizes).

Photo: C9 Champion
ADAY
ADAY

An NYC startup with slick collections made for those Saturdays when you go from brunch to barre to boutique-hopping. Their Throw it Higher Leggings are super comfy.

ADAY
ADAY

Strike it Up Sports Bra

Photo: ADAY
Michi
Michi

If your workout style favors all things black, mesh, and strappy, you need to keep this made-in-Canada brand on your radar. We bet you'll run faster in these Radiate Leggings.

Photo: Michi
Michi
Michi

Pistol Crop Top

Photo: Michi
Varley
Varley

Printed pieces can be chic, too, as this LA line proves on the regular. (Though if you’re a solids fan, it also has plenty of that.) The Biona Ash Python Legging is on sale for just $70 right now.

Photo: Varley
Varley
Varley

Vance Nightstalker Bra

Photo: Varley
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga

Ten years in, this everything-activewear brand makes pieces that are fun, functional, and never boring.

Photo: Beyond Yoga
Ultracor
Ultracor

You haven't felt leggings like these before; they'll sculpt and shape in all the right places, through Pilates class or a run in the park.

Photo: Ultracor
Ultracor
Ultracor

Ultracor Ultra High Silk Slash Leggings

Photo: Ultracor
15 stylish activewear brands to know | @stylecaster

