16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now

Remember when “fitness clothing” meant a pair of black leggings (maybe the same ones you wore around the house) and whatever T-shirt and sports bra you could dig out of a drawer? Maybe you don’t—that’s how far activewear brands have come since the days that “athleisure” was still a long-forgotten word from a ’70s sneaker ad. Nowadays, not only do we have behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but thanks largely to the rise of stylish sportswear pioneer Lululemon, there’s a whole industry of fashion-meets-function brands that offer clothing you can wear from barre class to the bar.

On the one hand, it’s great because we have a lot more choices when it comes to what to wear to work out—but on the other, it can get a little overwhelming. New fitness brands are a dime a dozen these days, and knowing which ones offer style, performance, and value isn’t easy.

To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve put together a guide to 16 must-know activewear lines. Some are brand new, while others have more than a decade in the biz and are totally underrated. Click through the gallery below to shop them all.

Originally published November 2016. Updated June 2017.