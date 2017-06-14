16 Essential Activewear Brands to Know Right Now

Remember when “fitness clothing” meant a pair of black leggings (maybe the same ones you wore around the house) and whatever T-shirt and sports bra you could dig out of a drawer? Maybe you don’t—that’s how far activewear brands have come since the days that “athleisure” was still a long-forgotten word from a ’70s sneaker ad. Nowadays, not only do we have behemoths like Nike and Adidas, but thanks largely to the rise of stylish sportswear pioneer Lululemon, there’s a whole industry of fashion-meets-function brands that offer clothing you can wear from barre class to the bar.
On the one hand, it’s great because we have a lot more choices when it comes to what to wear to work out—but on the other, it can get a little overwhelming. New fitness brands are a dime a dozen these days, and knowing which ones offer style, performance, and value isn’t easy.
To help steer you in the right direction, we’ve put together a guide to 16 must-know activewear lines. Some are brand new, while others have more than a decade in the biz and are totally underrated. Click through the gallery below to shop them all.
Originally published November 2016. Updated June 2017.
Alala
No, you’re not imagining it: this stuff is chicer than most of your regular wardrobe—so if you want to wear them to dinner, a party, or even work (we’ve done it!) you’re totally in the clear. We love this racer tank in particular.
Alala
The Upside
Gym clothes feeling a little blah lately? This Aussie brand has fun prints in spades—plus, many of its pieces can do double-duty as swimwear.
The Upside
Without Walls
Without Walls
Without Walls
Without Walls
Koral
Founder Ilana Kugel has mastered the sexy-sporty look with the Jet Jumpsuit, so it should come as no surprise the LA transplant was born in Rio.
Koral
Sweaty Betty
Whether you need a new gym bag, a winter-proof hoodie, thermal leggings, or a lightweight tank for your next vinyasa class, this London-based stalwart has you covered.
Sweaty Betty
Joe Fresh
For gym gear that doesn’t cost as much as your monthly membership, check out this Canadian brand’s cool, affordable selection.
Joe Fresh
Beloforte
From laser-cut leggings to micro-suede-trimmed tanks, this California brand is all about the details. We're in love with their Sofia Bra.
Beloforte
Beloforte
Beloforte
Alo
Whether you’re a yogi or not, you’ll love this label’s super-comfy leggings, strappy bras, and cozy post-workout hoodies. The Vixen Fitted Crop Tank is so pretty.
Alo
First Base
This ethical Aussie label will give you a reason to get off your butt and go to spin class (even if that reason is to show off your rad leggings).
First Base
First Base
First Base
P.E. Nation
P.E. Nation
C9 Champion
C9 Champion
ADAY
An NYC startup with slick collections made for those Saturdays when you go from brunch to barre to boutique-hopping. Their Throw it Higher Leggings are super comfy.
Michi
If your workout style favors all things black, mesh, and strappy, you need to keep this made-in-Canada brand on your radar. We bet you'll run faster in these Radiate Leggings.
Michi
Varley
Printed pieces can be chic, too, as this LA line proves on the regular. (Though if you’re a solids fan, it also has plenty of that.) The Biona Ash Python Legging is on sale for just $70 right now.
Varley
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga
