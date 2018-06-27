StyleCaster
Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of

Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can’t Get Enough of

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can’t Get Enough of
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Throughout my many years as a clothes-obsessed person, I’ve become an adept online shopper. The only problem: I’m way more drawn to clothes than I am to accessories. Like, way more. Like, looking at my wishlist, all you’ll see is dresses, pants, and tops punctuated by the occasional scarf, more.

Needless to say, jewelry rarely catches my eye while online shopping. But even caught onto the acrylic earring trend.

MORE: Fact: You Need a Pair of Bright Sunglasses Immediately

The first pair of acrylic earrings I noticed was a flashy set from ASOS. The earrings combined all my favorite colors (pink, blue, and orange) to create a retro, statement-making look, and even better—they seemed super lightweight. I’ve long appreciated a bold accessory, but heavy earrings will always get a hard pass from me.

After I noticed that ASOS pair, I began seeing acrylic earrings everywhere. And according to our friends at Pinterest, that’s because acrylic earrings actually are everywhere. The trendy accessory is being pinned 143 percent more frequently this year than it was last year. That’s incredible, but not that surprising, considering acrylic earrings provide the perfect juncture between eye-catching style, practicality, and affordability (resin is a lot cheaper than stone, y’all).

MORE: 11 Straw Bags You Can (and Should) Carry Everywhere this Summer

Here, 19 of our favorite pairs of acrylic earrings. Some are bolder, while others are more subtler—but all of them are incredibly fun.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Tallie Two-Tone Drop Earring, $20
Tallie Two-Tone Resin Drop Earring, $20

Whether you prefer your statement jewelry in bright colors or versatile neutrals, these two-tone drop earrings should be perfect for you.

Tallie Two-Tone Resin Drop Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Hex Hoop Earring, $18
Hex Hoop Earring, $18

A geometric spin on the classic hoop earring.

Hex Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Geo Drop Earrings, $19
Geo Resin Drop Earrings, $19

These emerald green earrings feel somehow bohemian and mod at the same time.

Geo Resin Drop Earrings, $19 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Dakota Hoop Earrings, $36
Dakota Hoop Earrings, $36

The only thing better than this earring's graphic silhouette is how lightweight it is.

Dakota Hoop Earrings, $36 at BaubleBar

Photo: BaubleBar
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Rachel Comey Pima Hoop Earrings, $98
Rachel Comey Pima Hoop Earrings, $98

These Rachel Comey earrings also come in a stunning shade of forest green.

Rachel Comey Pima Hoop Earrings, $98 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Tortoise Statement Hoop Earring, $18
Tortoise Statement Hoop Earring, $18

These earrings are here to answer your prayers of finding a tortoiseshell accessory in pink or blue.

Tortoise Statement Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Zoie Square Huggie Hoop Earring, $18
Zoie Square Huggie Hoop Earring, $18

For the shopper looking for something a little more minimal.

Zoie Square Huggie Hoop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118
Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118

These are just so, so pretty.

Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Plastic Geometric Drops Earrings, $18
Plastic Geometric Resin Drop Earrings, $18

The perfect complement to any print in your closet.

Plastic Geometric Resin Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Tassiana Gold and Acrylic Hoop Earrings, $36
Tassiana Gold and Acrylic Hoop Earrings, $36

A sophisticated spin on an otherwise kitschy trend.

Tassiana Gold and Acrylic Hoop Earrings, $36 at Nordstorm

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | ASOS Design Multicolor Earrings, $19
ASOS Design Multicolor Resin Earrings, $19

The ultimate statement earring.

ASOS Design Multicolor Resin Earrings, $19 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings, $88
Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings, $88

For anyone who wants to hop on the acrylic earring bandwagon without going full force on the brights colors and bold patterns.

Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings, $88 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Faidra Drop Earrings, $34
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings, $34

Simultaneously bold and delicate.

Faidra Resin Drop Earrings, $34 at BaubleBar

Photo: BaubleBar
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Trapped Glitter Hoop Earrings, $15
Trapped Glitter Hoop Earrings, $15

A sparkly earring that comes without the risk of getting glitter on everything.

Trapped Glitter Hoop Earrings, $15 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Triangle Drop Earrings, $10
Triangle Resin Drop Earrings, $10

These artisan earrings feel even more retro than some of the others in the acrylic market.

Triangle Resin Drop Earrings, $10 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Lyla Hoop Earring, $16
Lyla Hoop Earring, $16

For anyone who prefers their acrylic earrings in a neutral palette.

Lyla Hoop Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Saoirse Drop Earring, $20
Saoirse Resin Drop Earring, $20

Obsessed with the juxtaposition of the resin hoop and the stone stud in this pair.

Saoirse Resin Drop Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | Geometric Art Deco Earrings, $13
Geometric Art Deco Earrings, $13

Another minimal way into the acrylic earring trend.

Geometric Art Deco Earrings, $13 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
STYLECASTER | Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can't Get Enough of | L. Erickson Mini Hoop Earrings, $38
L. Erickson Mini Hoop Earrings, $38

These teeny-tiny hoops come in solid black and light tortoiseshell, too.

L. Erickson Mini Hoop Earrings, $38 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

