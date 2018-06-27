Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can’t Get Enough of

Throughout my many years as a clothes-obsessed person, I’ve become an adept online shopper. The only problem: I’m way more drawn to clothes than I am to accessories. Like, way more. Like, looking at my wishlist, all you’ll see is dresses, pants, and tops punctuated by the occasional scarf, more.

Needless to say, jewelry rarely catches my eye while online shopping. But even I caught onto the acrylic earring trend.

The first pair of acrylic earrings I noticed was a flashy set from ASOS. The earrings combined all my favorite colors (pink, blue, and orange) to create a retro, statement-making look, and even better—they seemed super lightweight. I’ve long appreciated a bold accessory, but heavy earrings will always get a hard pass from me.

After I noticed that ASOS pair, I began seeing acrylic earrings everywhere. And according to our friends at Pinterest, that’s because acrylic earrings actually are everywhere. The trendy accessory is being pinned 143 percent more frequently this year than it was last year. That’s incredible, but not that surprising, considering acrylic earrings provide the perfect juncture between eye-catching style, practicality, and affordability (resin is a lot cheaper than stone, y’all).

Here, 19 of our favorite pairs of acrylic earrings. Some are bolder, while others are more subtler—but all of them are incredibly fun.