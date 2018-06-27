Acrylic Earrings Are the 80s Throwback I Can’t Get Enough of

Throughout my many years as a clothes-obsessed person, I’ve become an adept online shopper. The only problem: I’m way more drawn to clothes than I am to accessories. Like, way more. Like, looking at my wishlist, all you’ll see is dresses, pants, and tops punctuated by the occasional scarf, more.
Needless to say, jewelry rarely catches my eye while online shopping. But even I caught onto the acrylic earring trend.
The first pair of acrylic earrings I noticed was a flashy set from ASOS. The earrings combined all my favorite colors (pink, blue, and orange) to create a retro, statement-making look, and even better—they seemed super lightweight. I’ve long appreciated a bold accessory, but heavy earrings will always get a hard pass from me.
After I noticed that ASOS pair, I began seeing acrylic earrings everywhere. And according to our friends at Pinterest, that’s because acrylic earrings actually are everywhere. The trendy accessory is being pinned 143 percent more frequently this year than it was last year. That’s incredible, but not that surprising, considering acrylic earrings provide the perfect juncture between eye-catching style, practicality, and affordability (resin is a lot cheaper than stone, y’all).
Here, 19 of our favorite pairs of acrylic earrings. Some are bolder, while others are more subtler—but all of them are incredibly fun.
Tallie Two-Tone Resin Drop Earring, $20
Whether you prefer your statement jewelry in bright colors or versatile neutrals, these two-tone drop earrings should be perfect for you.
Hex Hoop Earring, $18
A geometric spin on the classic hoop earring.
Geo Resin Drop Earrings, $19
These emerald green earrings feel somehow bohemian and mod at the same time.
Dakota Hoop Earrings, $36
The only thing better than this earring's graphic silhouette is how lightweight it is.
Rachel Comey Pima Hoop Earrings, $98
These Rachel Comey earrings also come in a stunning shade of forest green.
Tortoise Statement Hoop Earring, $18
These earrings are here to answer your prayers of finding a tortoiseshell accessory in pink or blue.
Zoie Square Huggie Hoop Earring, $18
For the shopper looking for something a little more minimal.
Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118
These are just so, so pretty.
Plastic Geometric Resin Drop Earrings, $18
The perfect complement to any print in your closet.
Tassiana Gold and Acrylic Hoop Earrings, $36
A sophisticated spin on an otherwise kitschy trend.
ASOS Design Multicolor Resin Earrings, $19
The ultimate statement earring.
Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings, $88
For anyone who wants to hop on the acrylic earring bandwagon without going full force on the brights colors and bold patterns.
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings, $34
Simultaneously bold and delicate.
Trapped Glitter Hoop Earrings, $15
A sparkly earring that comes without the risk of getting glitter on everything.
Triangle Resin Drop Earrings, $10
These artisan earrings feel even more retro than some of the others in the acrylic market.
Lyla Hoop Earring, $16
For anyone who prefers their acrylic earrings in a neutral palette.
Saoirse Resin Drop Earring, $20
Obsessed with the juxtaposition of the resin hoop and the stone stud in this pair.
Geometric Art Deco Earrings, $13
Another minimal way into the acrylic earring trend.
L. Erickson Mini Hoop Earrings, $38
These teeny-tiny hoops come in solid black and light tortoiseshell, too.
