50 Accessories Under $50 to Scoop up Immediately

Whether you’re trying to stack up your savings or just get by paying a hefty rent, saving money is always a plus. On the other hand, having chic new clothes, bags, and shoes is also a priority for most fashion enthusiasts. That’s why a high-quality deal is always in demand—but can be hard to find. Fortunately, we did the legwork for you.
If you’re not in a place financially where you want to splurge on a classic or fancy item, you can still scratch the itch for something pretty, new, or on-trend with the finds ahead. Click through the slideshow ahead to shop dozens of the cutest shoes, bags, sunglasses, and jewelry around.
Crushing on You cuff bracelet in peach, $7 at Entourage
Lulus Tinley black circle purse, $38 at Lulus
TOBI Crystallize black fishnet tights, $20 at TOBI
Stella & Dot Rebecca Minkoff Kendall wrap necklace, $69 at Stella & Dot
Chan Luu Inc bandana print neckerchief, $35 at Planet Blue
Forever 21 stripe satin square scarf, $6 at Forever 21
Free People Huggy Bear chenille beanie hat, $38 at Shopbop
Hat Attack wool beret, $32 at Shopbop
Nasty Gal The Star Attraction mesh socks, $12 at Nasty Gal
Forever 21 gingham drop earrings, $6 at Forever 21
Nasty Gal Quit While You're Ahead baker boy cap, $24 at Nasty Gal
Free People Daisies in the Outfield baseball hat, $38 at Free People
Nasty Gal Hand in My Pocker velvet belt, $14 at Nasty Gal
Lulus Valyn white marble clutch, $49 at Lulus
Modcloth Guardian Ankle sock, $9 at Modcloth
Zara soft-feel scarf, $30 at Zara
Quay Kitti sunglasses in Noir, $45 at Modcloth
Old Navy suede strappy d'Orsay flats for women, $27 at Old Navy
TOBI Double the Trouble black 0-ring belt, $20 at TOBI
Lulus Mariella black belt bag, $29 at Lulus
Free People delicate opal ring set of 10, $38 at Free People
Nasty Gal Circle of Life earrings, $12 at Nasty Gal
Spiritual Gangster namaste pom pom beanie, $38 at Planet Blue
Free People metallic flake resin tube hoops, $20 at Free People
TOBI You're a Star gold layered choker, $24 at TOBI
Lulus Ring It Around Town brown bucket bag, $38 at Lulus
Ellie Vail Gwen earrings, $44 at Mixology
Forever 21 o-ring crossbody bag, $16 at Forever 21
Zara faux leather nautical cap, $26 at Zara
Guild Prime pom pom keychain, $49 at Farfetch
Forever 21 wide brim felt fedora, $20 at Forever 21
Jeffrey Campbell Petra slides, $45 at Shopbop