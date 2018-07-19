StyleCaster
23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately

Lindsey Lanquist
by
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

My ex-boyfriend once told me I was too attached to throw pillows. At the time, I’d purchased four pillows for each of my two couches—so, two pillows for each couch corner. He argued this was an “unreasonable” amount of pillows and encouraged me to slow my home shopping roll before I so thoroughly covered the couch that no one in my home could sit down.

I, of course, begged to differ. Four pillows per couch seemed completely reasonable to me. But he was right about one thing: I definitely had an unhealthy attachment to throw pillow shopping.

When it comes to clothes, I’m able to hold myself back (within reason). I let myself buy a few new pieces every now and then—usually when there’s a sale going on or I desperately need to replace something. I know how easy it is to get swept up in fast-fashion trends and cycle through a full wardrobe every few months, but I try to stick to my budget (again, within reason) and shop mindfully.

When it comes to throw pillows, though, this clear-headedness goes out the window. I’m tempted to buy a new set on a semi-annual basis, and I’m definitely affected by what is and isn’t trending. For instance, right now, all I can think about is how much I want to stock up on fringe-covered pillows. (That “unreasonable/reasonable” disagreement I mentioned earlier? That happened just a few months ago, and I’m already ready to cast out those eight pillows I so tirelessly defended in favor of having eight fringe-covered ones.)

What is it about fringe pillows that has me so smitten? Well, for one thing, they’re everywhere. They’re all over Pinterest, they’re all up in my favorite retailers and they’re in tons of the apartments I turn to for home decor inspo. The more I see them, the more adorable I’m convinced they are.

But more importantly, they’re dynamic and minimalist at the same time. I have a colorful, printed rug in my living room, and finding pillows that don’t clash with it is a serious challenge. I’m not down to buy a bunch of plain pillows, but I don’t want to disrupt the flow of the room, either. Fringe pillows offer a happy medium: Their texture keeps them interesting, but their often understated color palette makes it easy to combine them with other, louder decor.

Ahead, you’ll find 23 of the cutest damn fringe pillows I’ve ever seen. Have fun shopping! (I’ll have to live vicariously through you as I truly cannot justify replacing the throw pillows I bought earlier this year.)

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Tufted Daybreak Pillow, $68
Tufted Daybreak Pillow

These Anthropologie throws are all kinds of textured.

Tufted Daybreak pillow, $68 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Gemma Fringe Throw Pillow, $49
Gemma Fringe Throw Pillow

Obsessed with this color palette.

Gemma fringe throw pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Fringed Waffleknit Pillow, $98
Fringed Waffleknit Pillow

Because monochrome pillows shouldn't have to be boring.

Fringed waffle-knit pillow, $98 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Ivy Fringe Striped Throw Pillow, $39
Ivy Fringe Striped Throw Pillow

OK, so these are definitely more tasseled than fringed, but we'll let it slide since they're so cute. (Plus, they have "fringe" in their name, so.)

Ivy fringe striped throw pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Braided Cushion Cover, $25
Braided Cushion Cover

This pillow is pretty much guaranteed to instantly transport you to the beach the moment you lean against it.

Braided cushion cover, $25 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Indigo Tie Dye Ripple Lumbar Pillow, $16
Indigo Ripple Lumbar Pillow

Nothing says kitschy-cute like a tie-dye pillow.

Indigo Ripple lumbar pillow, $16 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Fringed Pillow, $11
Fringed Pillow

An artsier approach to the fringe movement.

Fringed Pillow, $11 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Embellished Boucherouite Fringe Pillow, $89
Embellished Boucherouite Fringe Pillow

All-over fringe means a seriously soft pillow to snuggle up with.

Embellished Boucherouite fringe pillow, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Mudcloth Fringe Pillow, $60
Mudcloth Fringe Pillow

A printed fringe pillow—done four different ways.

Mudcloth fringe pillow, $60 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Textured Fringed Taupe Pillow, $40
Textured Fringed Taupe Pillow

Just the textured piece your couch is begging for.

Textured fringed taupe pillow, $40 at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Tassel Mudcloth Pillow, $37
Tassel Mudcloth Pillow

For the shopper who likes their fringe to look a little more organic.

Tassel mudcloth pillow, $37 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Tufted Check Pillow, $30
Tufted Check Pillow, $30

There's so much going on with this pillow, and I love all of it.

Tufted check pillow, $30 at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Aly Barohn Tonal Fringe Euro Sham, $58
Aly Barohn Tonal Fringe Euro Sham

Because fringe pillows look just as great in the bedroom as they do in the living room.

Aly Barohn tonal fringe Euro sham, $58 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Fiesta Fringed Serape Striped Pillow, $40
Fiesta Fringed Serape Striped Pillow

The ultimate party pillow.

Fiesta fringed Serape striped pillow, $40 at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Jessica Simpson Jacky Tufted Oblong Throw Pillow, $35
Jessica Simpson Jacky Tufted Oblong Throw Pillow, $35

Consider this Jessica Simpson's unofficial endorsement of the fringed pillow movement.

Jessica Simpson Jacky tufted oblong throw pillow, $35 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath & Beyond.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Fringe Colorblock Pillow, $37
Fringe Colorblock Pillow, $37

Delightfully minimalist.

Fringe colorblock pillow, $37 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Fringe Banana Leaves Pillow, $26
Fringe Banana Leaves Pillow

This season's must-have pattern? Tropical print.

Fringe banana leaves pillow, $26 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Vintage Mudcloth Fringe Pillow Cover, $39
Vintage Mudcloth Fringe Pillow Cover

If you're not into fringed edges, maybe a line of fringe down the middle will do the trick.

Vintage mudcloth fringe pillow cover, $39 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Striped and Fringed Lumbar Pillow, $22
Striped and Fringed Lumbar Pillow

Good for couches—even better for armchairs.

Striped and fringed lumbar pillow, $22 at Pier 1

Photo: Pier 1.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Bohemian Fringe Accent Pillow, $74
Bohemian Fringe Accent Pillow

Buy these accent pillows together to vary the textures you're decorating with.

Bohemian fringe accent pillow, $74 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Laundered Linen Decorative Pillow, $27
Laundered Linen Decorative Pillow

Because fringe doesn't have to look edgy-bohemian—it can be cute, bright and feminine, too.

Laundered linen decorative pillow, $27 at Annie Selke

Photo: Annie Selke.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Macrame Pillow Cover, $48
Macrame Pillow Cover

Macrame offers a different way into the fringe trend.

Macrame pillow cover, $48 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately | Mina Victory by Nourison Texture Patterns Pillow, $40
Mina Victory by Nourison Texture Patterns Pillow

Colorful, patterned and fringed all at once.

Mina Victory by Nourison texture patterns pillow, $40 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath & Beyond.

