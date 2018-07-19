23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately

My ex-boyfriend once told me I was too attached to throw pillows. At the time, I’d purchased four pillows for each of my two couches—so, two pillows for each couch corner. He argued this was an “unreasonable” amount of pillows and encouraged me to slow my home shopping roll before I so thoroughly covered the couch that no one in my home could sit down.
I, of course, begged to differ. Four pillows per couch seemed completely reasonable to me. But he was right about one thing: I definitely had an unhealthy attachment to throw pillow shopping.
When it comes to clothes, I’m able to hold myself back (within reason). I let myself buy a few new pieces every now and then—usually when there’s a sale going on or I desperately need to replace something. I know how easy it is to get swept up in fast-fashion trends and cycle through a full wardrobe every few months, but I try to stick to my budget (again, within reason) and shop mindfully.
When it comes to throw pillows, though, this clear-headedness goes out the window. I’m tempted to buy a new set on a semi-annual basis, and I’m definitely affected by what is and isn’t trending. For instance, right now, all I can think about is how much I want to stock up on fringe-covered pillows. (That “unreasonable/reasonable” disagreement I mentioned earlier? That happened just a few months ago, and I’m already ready to cast out those eight pillows I so tirelessly defended in favor of having eight fringe-covered ones.)
What is it about fringe pillows that has me so smitten? Well, for one thing, they’re everywhere. They’re all over Pinterest, they’re all up in my favorite retailers and they’re in tons of the apartments I turn to for home decor inspo. The more I see them, the more adorable I’m convinced they are.
But more importantly, they’re dynamic and minimalist at the same time. I have a colorful, printed rug in my living room, and finding pillows that don’t clash with it is a serious challenge. I’m not down to buy a bunch of plain pillows, but I don’t want to disrupt the flow of the room, either. Fringe pillows offer a happy medium: Their texture keeps them interesting, but their often understated color palette makes it easy to combine them with other, louder decor.
Ahead, you’ll find 23 of the cutest damn fringe pillows I’ve ever seen. Have fun shopping! (I’ll have to live vicariously through you as I truly cannot justify replacing the throw pillows I bought earlier this year.)
Tufted Daybreak Pillow
These Anthropologie throws are all kinds of textured.
Tufted Daybreak pillow, $68 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Gemma Fringe Throw Pillow
Obsessed with this color palette.
Gemma fringe throw pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Fringed Waffleknit Pillow
Because monochrome pillows shouldn't have to be boring.
Fringed waffle-knit pillow, $98 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Ivy Fringe Striped Throw Pillow
OK, so these are definitely more tasseled than fringed, but we'll let it slide since they're so cute. (Plus, they have "fringe" in their name, so.)
Ivy fringe striped throw pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Braided Cushion Cover
This pillow is pretty much guaranteed to instantly transport you to the beach the moment you lean against it.
Braided cushion cover, $25 at H&M
Photo:
H&M.
Indigo Ripple Lumbar Pillow
Nothing says kitschy-cute like a tie-dye pillow.
Indigo Ripple lumbar pillow, $16 at World Market
Photo:
World Market.
Fringed Pillow
An artsier approach to the fringe movement.
Fringed Pillow, $11 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Embellished Boucherouite Fringe Pillow
All-over fringe means a seriously soft pillow to snuggle up with.
Embellished Boucherouite fringe pillow, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Mudcloth Fringe Pillow
A printed fringe pillow—done four different ways.
Mudcloth fringe pillow, $60 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Textured Fringed Taupe Pillow
Just the textured piece your couch is begging for.
Textured fringed taupe pillow, $40 at Pier 1
Photo:
Pier 1.
Tassel Mudcloth Pillow
For the shopper who likes their fringe to look a little more organic.
Tassel mudcloth pillow, $37 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Tufted Check Pillow, $30
There's so much going on with this pillow, and I love all of it.
Tufted check pillow, $30 at Pier 1
Photo:
Pier 1.
Aly Barohn Tonal Fringe Euro Sham
Because fringe pillows look just as great in the bedroom as they do in the living room.
Aly Barohn tonal fringe Euro sham, $58 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Fiesta Fringed Serape Striped Pillow
The ultimate party pillow.
Fiesta fringed Serape striped pillow, $40 at Pier 1
Photo:
Pier 1.
Jessica Simpson Jacky Tufted Oblong Throw Pillow, $35
Consider this Jessica Simpson's unofficial endorsement of the fringed pillow movement.
Jessica Simpson Jacky tufted oblong throw pillow, $35 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Fringe Colorblock Pillow, $37
Delightfully minimalist.
Fringe colorblock pillow, $37 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Fringe Banana Leaves Pillow
Photo:
Etsy.
Vintage Mudcloth Fringe Pillow Cover
If you're not into fringed edges, maybe a line of fringe down the middle will do the trick.
Vintage mudcloth fringe pillow cover, $39 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Striped and Fringed Lumbar Pillow
Good for couches—even better for armchairs.
Striped and fringed lumbar pillow, $22 at Pier 1
Photo:
Pier 1.
Bohemian Fringe Accent Pillow
Buy these accent pillows together to vary the textures you're decorating with.
Bohemian fringe accent pillow, $74 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Laundered Linen Decorative Pillow
Because fringe doesn't have to look edgy-bohemian—it can be cute, bright and feminine, too.
Laundered linen decorative pillow, $27 at Annie Selke
Photo:
Annie Selke.
Macrame Pillow Cover
Macrame offers a different way into the fringe trend.
Macrame pillow cover, $48 at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy.
Mina Victory by Nourison Texture Patterns Pillow
Colorful, patterned and fringed all at once.
Mina Victory by Nourison texture patterns pillow, $40 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Photo:
Bed, Bath & Beyond.