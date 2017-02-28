8 Trends That Prove the ’80s Are Totally Back

Ah, ’80s fashion. Some might say no era’s style is as equally loved and hated as the period from 1980 to 1989. It was a time filled with legwarmers, high-cut spandex, sequins galore, and lots and lots of neon. You’ve probably noticed there’s been a pretty heavy resurrection of ’80s fashion trends both on the runway and the street lately. It’s a risky look—but if you know how to interpret the style, it’s totally possible to pull it off without looking like you’re going to a costume party.

From Balmain’s giant shoulder pads to It-girl-approved pegged pants, take a peek at eight distinct ’80s trends that have started to come back around over the past few years.

Originally published November 2015. Updated February 2017.