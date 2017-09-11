StyleCaster
21 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That’re Creative, Cute & Totally Instagram-Worthy

21 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That’re Creative, Cute & Totally Instagram-Worthy

Kristen Bousquet
21 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That’re Creative, Cute & Totally Instagram-Worthy
Photo: M_a_y_a/Getty Images

There is a select group of Halloween die-hards that are all about dropping hundreds of dollars on costumes. You know the type—they start buying pieces in July to ensure that they take home first place at every single costume contest during the season. Sure, they always look awesome, but most of us would like to have a great costume while still saving a little extra dough to buy some Christmas presents, thank you very much. DIY Halloween costumes are where it’s at.

MORE: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2016

When looking for DIY inspiration, Instagram is a great place to start—mostly because it gives you the chance to see real-life costumes that can easily be re-created in your own home on the cheap.

MORE: Definitive Guide to the All-Time Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite homemade costumes to try this year, from the cast of “Clueless” to a Venti Frappuccino.

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.

1 of 21
A Snapchat Filter
A Snapchat Filter
Photo: instagram / @ohhappyday
Eleven from "Stranger Things"
Eleven from "Stranger Things"
Photo: instagram / @dollskill
Jane and Daria
Jane and Daria
Photo: instagram / @britandco
A Pineapple
A Pineapple
Photo: instagram / @afab_ulous
The Cast of "Clueless"
The Cast of "Clueless"
Photo: instagram / @helenapashos
Fruits and Veggies
Fruits and Veggies
Photo: instagram / @studiodiy
A Kitten
A Kitten
Photo: instagram / @emmadevinemakeup
Fortune Teller
Fortune Teller
Photo: instagram / @bybrookelle
Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo
Photo: instagram / @kuningroupfelt
A Mermaid
A Mermaid
Photo: instagram / @makeupbyhellen
A Box of Donuts
A Box of Donuts
Photo: instagram / @themerrythought
The White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland"
The White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland"
Photo: instagram / @bunnybaubles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @melaniemineau
Alex Vause and Piper Chapman from "Orange Is The New Black"
Alex Vause and Piper Chapman from "Orange Is The New Black"
Photo: instagram / @kristenlarsen_
A Starbucks Drink
A Starbucks Drink
Photo: instagram / @emilastravelworld
Operation
Operation
Photo: instagram / @britandco
The Munsters
The Munsters
Photo: instagram / @mskittynoir
Slices of Pie
Slices of Pie
Photo: instagram / @studiodiy
A Jar of Sprinkles
A Jar of Sprinkles
Photo: instagram / @ohhappyday
Oktoberfest Girls
Oktoberfest Girls
Photo: instagram / @bunnybaubles
Chill Pill
Chill Pill
Photo: instagram / @studiodiy

