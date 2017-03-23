StyleCaster
47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

To be honest, we find the idea of age-appropriate dressing quite boring. While it’s true that most people past the age of 16 probably shouldn’t live for certain things (One Direction T-Shirts, for example), there are plenty of stylish older women who prove that telling someone over the age of 40 they shouldn’t wear a miniskirt or a pair of leggings is ludicrous.

Instead of going on a long preachy rant about what age-appropriate clothing really means and ways to embrace personal style at any age, we’ve decided to show you the most stylish older women we can think of—from 45 to 95—who are rocking the world with their fashion choices.

Read on for some serious inspiration, and proof that when it comes to personal style, age really is just a number.

Originally published December 2013. Updated March 2017.

SOW_Slideshow.png
SOW_Slideshow.png

Click through to see the most stylish women between the ages of 45 and 95.

Evening Sherri Hill - Front Row - Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Evening Sherri Hill - Front Row - Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Who: Model Carmen Dell'Orefice

Age: 85

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
2011 CFDA Fashion Awards - Cocktails
2011 CFDA Fashion Awards - Cocktails

Who: Iris Apfel, former interior designer and fashion icon

Age: 95

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
'Only Lovers Left Alive' Premiere - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival
'Only Lovers Left Alive' Premiere - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Who: Actress Tilda Swinton

Age: 56

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Inside Arrivals
The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Inside Arrivals

Who: J.Crew President Jenna Lyons

Age: 45

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pre-Met Ball Special Screening Of "The Great Gatsby" - Arrivals
Pre-Met Ball Special Screening Of "The Great Gatsby" - Arrivals

Who: Kylie Minogue, pop star

Age: 48

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Christian Dior- Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2011/2012
Christian Dior- Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2011/2012

Who: Emmanuelle Alt, Editor-in-Chief of French Vogue

Age: 49

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Christian Dior: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture F/W 2013-2014
Christian Dior: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture F/W 2013-2014

Who: Carine Roitfeld, Former French Vogue editor in chief and current editor CR Fashion Book

Age: 62

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
"Blue Jasmine" New York Premiere
"Blue Jasmine" New York Premiere

Who: Cate Blanchett, actress

Age: 47

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Inside
4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Inside

Who: Iman, model and businesswoman

Age: 61

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals

Who: Anna Dello Russo, fashion editor and consultant

Age: 54

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
"Richard Hambleton: A Retrospective" Art Opening
"Richard Hambleton: A Retrospective" Art Opening

Who: Lauren Hutton

Age: 73

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
"Morning Glory" New York Premiere
"Morning Glory" New York Premiere

Who: Actress Diane Keaton

Age: 71

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
President And Mrs. Obama Receive South Korean President For Official State Visit
President And Mrs. Obama Receive South Korean President For Official State Visit

Who: Michelle Obama

Age: 53

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
HBO & Vogue host a screening of "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye"
HBO & Vogue host a screening of "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye"

Who: Legendary Stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele

Age: 67

Photo: CLINT SPAULDING/PatrickMcMullan
Louis Vuitton New Boutique Opening - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2012/13
Louis Vuitton New Boutique Opening - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2012/13

Who: Sofia Coppola

Age: 45

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
PUNK: Chaos To Couture Press Preview
PUNK: Chaos To Couture Press Preview

Who: Bergdorf Goodman executive Linda Fargo

Age: 56

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Who: Actress Helen Mirren

Age: 71

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
2013 Tribeca Ball - Arrivals
2013 Tribeca Ball - Arrivals

Who: Designer Diane von Furstenberg

Age: 70

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Ceremony - Cesar Film Awards 2013
Ceremony - Cesar Film Awards 2013

Who: Actress, singer and French style muse Charlotte Gainsbourg

Age: 45

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala - Arrivals
40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala - Arrivals

Who: Co-Founder of Moda Operand, Aslaug Magnusdottir

Age: 49

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Isabel Marant Dinner
Isabel Marant Dinner

Who: Designer Isabel Marant

Age: 49

Photo: WWD/WWD
"Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" World Premiere -2013 Tribeca Film Festival
"Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" World Premiere -2013 Tribeca Film Festival

Legendary actress Elaine Stritch passed away in 2014, but her style lives on. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 88.

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
"The English Teacher" World Premiere - 2013 Tribeca Film Festival
"The English Teacher" World Premiere - 2013 Tribeca Film Festival

Who: Actress Julianne Moore

Age: 56

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
EIF Women's Cancer Research Fund's 16th Annual "An Unforgettable Evening" Presented By Saks Fifth Avenue - Arrivals
EIF Women's Cancer Research Fund's 16th Annual "An Unforgettable Evening" Presented By Saks Fifth Avenue - Arrivals

Who: Designer Carolina Herrera

Age: 78

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chopard Lunch - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Chopard Lunch - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Who: Producer and environmentalist Livia Firth

Age: 47

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
2013 Joyful Heart Foundation Gala - Arrivals
2013 Joyful Heart Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Who: Singer Mary J. Blige

Age: 46

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala
2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala

Who: Fashion icon Daphne Guinness

Age: 49

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kinky Liqueur Partners on April 4th Media Opening for Kinky Boots on Broadway, Music by Cyndi Lauper - Arrivals
Kinky Liqueur Partners on April 4th Media Opening for Kinky Boots on Broadway, Music by Cyndi Lauper - Arrivals

We couldn't have this list without Rivers! She died in 2014, but her fashion was always on point. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 80.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-US-TELEVISION-MIPTV
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-US-TELEVISION-MIPTV

Who: Supermodel and designer Elle Macpherson

Age: 52

Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
United Nations Foundation "Mom + Social" Event
United Nations Foundation "Mom + Social" Event

Who: Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns

Age: 48

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Moet & Chandon Celebrates Its 270th Anniversary With New Global Brand Ambassador, International Tennis Champion, Roger Federer - Arrivals
Moet & Chandon Celebrates Its 270th Anniversary With New Global Brand Ambassador, International Tennis Champion, Roger Federer - Arrivals

Who: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour

Age: 67

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Novak Djokovic Foundation - London Gala Dinner
Novak Djokovic Foundation - London Gala Dinner

Who: Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Age: 46

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
2011 Doha Tribeca Film Festival - Day 1
2011 Doha Tribeca Film Festival - Day 1

Who: Actress Robin Wright

Age: 50

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals

Who: Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon

Age: 49

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala

Name: Sarah Jessica Parker

Age: 51

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Yesssss! MOCA Gala 2013, Celebrating the Opening of the Exhibition Urs Fischer - Red Carpet
Yesssss! MOCA Gala 2013, Celebrating the Opening of the Exhibition Urs Fischer - Red Carpet

Who: Supermodel Stephanie Seymour

Age: 48

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Marrakech International Film Festival - Dior Dinner Arrivals
Marrakech International Film Festival - Dior Dinner Arrivals

Who: Italian Actress Monica Bellucci

Age: 52

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
WIRED Business Conference: Think Bigger
WIRED Business Conference: Think Bigger

Who: Designer Tory Burch

Age: 50

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for WIRED
COVET Fashion Launch Event
COVET Fashion Launch Event

Who: Stylist Rachel Zoe

Age: 45

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Geffen Playhouse's Annual "Backstage At The Geffen" Gala - Arrivals
Geffen Playhouse's Annual "Backstage At The Geffen" Gala - Arrivals

Who: Actress Annette Bening

Age: 58

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Who: Actress Naomi Watts

Age: 48

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Roger Vivier & Rizzoli New York Book Launch
Roger Vivier & Rizzoli New York Book Launch

Who: Artist, actress, and woman-about-town Anh Duong

Age: 56

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group Cocktail Reception To Celebrate The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group Cocktail Reception To Celebrate The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Who: Actress Jane Fonda

Age: 79

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images
The 40th American Music Awards - Show
The 40th American Music Awards - Show

Who: Singer Gwen Stefani

Age: 47

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Acad
Actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Acad

Who: Actress Sophia Loren

Age: 82

Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Giorgio Armani Hosts 'One Night Only' Roma
Giorgio Armani Hosts 'One Night Only' Roma

Who: Tina Turner

Age: 77

Photo: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Who: Actress Jessica Lange

Age: 67

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

