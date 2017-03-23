47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

To be honest, we find the idea of age-appropriate dressing quite boring. While it’s true that most people past the age of 16 probably shouldn’t live for certain things (One Direction T-Shirts, for example), there are plenty of stylish older women who prove that telling someone over the age of 40 they shouldn’t wear a miniskirt or a pair of leggings is ludicrous.
Instead of going on a long preachy rant about what age-appropriate clothing really means and ways to embrace personal style at any age, we’ve decided to show you the most stylish older women we can think of—from 45 to 95—who are rocking the world with their fashion choices.
Read on for some serious inspiration, and proof that when it comes to personal style, age really is just a number.
Originally published December 2013. Updated March 2017.
Click through to see the most stylish women between the ages of 45 and 95.
Evening Sherri Hill - Front Row - Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Who: Model Carmen Dell'Orefice
Age: 85
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
2011 CFDA Fashion Awards - Cocktails
Who: Iris Apfel, former interior designer and fashion icon
Age: 95
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
'Only Lovers Left Alive' Premiere - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Who: Actress Tilda Swinton
Age: 56
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Ninth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Inside Arrivals
Who: J.Crew President Jenna Lyons
Age: 45
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pre-Met Ball Special Screening Of "The Great Gatsby" - Arrivals
Who: Kylie Minogue, pop star
Age: 48
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Christian Dior- Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2011/2012
Who: Emmanuelle Alt, Editor-in-Chief of French Vogue
Age: 49
Francois Durand/Getty Images
Christian Dior: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture F/W 2013-2014
Who: Carine Roitfeld, Former French Vogue editor in chief and current editor CR Fashion Book
Age: 62
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
"Blue Jasmine" New York Premiere
Who: Cate Blanchett, actress
Age: 47
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Inside
Who: Iman, model and businesswoman
Age: 61
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals
Who: Anna Dello Russo, fashion editor and consultant
Age: 54
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
"Richard Hambleton: A Retrospective" Art Opening
Who: Lauren Hutton
Age: 73
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
"Morning Glory" New York Premiere
Who: Actress Diane Keaton
Age: 71
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
President And Mrs. Obama Receive South Korean President For Official State Visit
Who: Michelle Obama
Age: 53
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
HBO & Vogue host a screening of "In Vogue: The Editor's Eye"
Who: Legendary Stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele
Age: 67
CLINT SPAULDING/PatrickMcMullan
Louis Vuitton New Boutique Opening - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2012/13
Who: Sofia Coppola
Age: 45
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
PUNK: Chaos To Couture Press Preview
Who: Bergdorf Goodman executive Linda Fargo
Age: 56
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Who: Actress Helen Mirren
Age: 71
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
2013 Tribeca Ball - Arrivals
Who: Designer Diane von Furstenberg
Age: 70
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Ceremony - Cesar Film Awards 2013
Who: Actress, singer and French style muse Charlotte Gainsbourg
Age: 45
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala - Arrivals
Who: Co-Founder of Moda Operand, Aslaug Magnusdottir
Age: 49
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Isabel Marant Dinner
Who: Designer Isabel Marant
Age: 49
WWD/WWD
"Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" World Premiere -2013 Tribeca Film Festival
Legendary actress Elaine Stritch passed away in 2014, but her style lives on. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 88.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
"The English Teacher" World Premiere - 2013 Tribeca Film Festival
Who: Actress Julianne Moore
Age: 56
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
EIF Women's Cancer Research Fund's 16th Annual "An Unforgettable Evening" Presented By Saks Fifth Avenue - Arrivals
Who: Designer Carolina Herrera
Age: 78
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chopard Lunch - The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Who: Producer and environmentalist Livia Firth
Age: 47
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
2013 Joyful Heart Foundation Gala - Arrivals
Who: Singer Mary J. Blige
Age: 46
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
2012 New York City Ballet Fall Gala
Who: Fashion icon Daphne Guinness
Age: 49
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kinky Liqueur Partners on April 4th Media Opening for Kinky Boots on Broadway, Music by Cyndi Lauper - Arrivals
We couldn't have this list without Rivers! She died in 2014, but her fashion was always on point. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 80.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-US-TELEVISION-MIPTV
Who: Supermodel and designer Elle Macpherson
Age: 52
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
United Nations Foundation "Mom + Social" Event
Who: Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns
Age: 48
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Moet & Chandon Celebrates Its 270th Anniversary With New Global Brand Ambassador, International Tennis Champion, Roger Federer - Arrivals
Who: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour
Age: 67
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Novak Djokovic Foundation - London Gala Dinner
Who: Supermodel Naomi Campbell
Age: 46
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
2011 Doha Tribeca Film Festival - Day 1
Who: Actress Robin Wright
Age: 50
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The Vogue Festival In Association With Vertu - Opening Party - Arrivals
Who: Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon
Age: 49
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
Name: Sarah Jessica Parker
Age: 51
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Yesssss! MOCA Gala 2013, Celebrating the Opening of the Exhibition Urs Fischer - Red Carpet
Who: Supermodel Stephanie Seymour
Age: 48
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Marrakech International Film Festival - Dior Dinner Arrivals
Who: Italian Actress Monica Bellucci
Age: 52
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
WIRED Business Conference: Think Bigger
Who: Designer Tory Burch
Age: 50
Brad Barket/Getty Images for WIRED
COVET Fashion Launch Event
Who: Stylist Rachel Zoe
Age: 45
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Geffen Playhouse's Annual "Backstage At The Geffen" Gala - Arrivals
Who: Actress Annette Bening
Age: 58
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Who: Actress Naomi Watts
Age: 48
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Roger Vivier & Rizzoli New York Book Launch
Who: Artist, actress, and woman-about-town Anh Duong
Age: 56
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences' Performers Peer Group Cocktail Reception To Celebrate The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Who: Actress Jane Fonda
Age: 79
Mark Davis/Getty Images
The 40th American Music Awards - Show
Who: Singer Gwen Stefani
Age: 47
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Actress Sophia Loren arrives at the Acad
Who: Actress Sophia Loren
Age: 82
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Giorgio Armani Hosts 'One Night Only' Roma
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Who: Actress Jessica Lange
Age: 67
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images