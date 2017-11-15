Gifts Under $50 to Give That Don’t Suck

Even those who are thrilled at the sight of snowfall, get a rush of excitement at the dulcet tones of Bing Crosby, and start working on their Pinterest board of gifts in, like, September—who, in short, LOVE the holidays—have to admit: they get very expensive, very quickly. Between flying across country to visit friends and family, doling out bottles of wine to party hosts, and shopping for gifts for everyone from your ultra-picky boss to your “no-really-I-don’t-want-anything” dad, the end of the year can take a toll on anyone’s bank account, no matter what it is you might be celebrating.

So, in the interest of helping you safeguard your bank account against total annihilation, we hunted down 50 gifts we’d actually want to give (and, yes, receive) this season, all vetted and approved by our editors. Need something super-chic to give your friend who’s cooking is as much about the Instagrams as it is about the food? Pigment’s gold measuring cups are so pretty they’ll never want to put them away. Stressed over what to get your work wife for your office Secret Santa? Matching pins from Strange Women Society should have just the right degree of coven vibes.

To kick off our holiday gift guides this season (click the banner above for more!), you’ll find gifts starting at just $10 in the gallery below—all of which we were pretttty tempted to steal from set, so you know they’re good.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.