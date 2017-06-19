10 Simple, Stylish 4th of July Party Decoration Ideas

Yes, we know that Independence Day is one of the most festive holidays there are, but sometimes 4th of July party decorations can get a little out of control. We’re so down to celebrate the red, white and blue—however, if that tricolor theme is taken too far, your party can look more like a Michaels store exploded in your backyard than a stylish outdoor affair.

These 10 ideas are on the simple, chic end of the party décor spectrum—which is the best and only way to go this 4th of July, as far as we’re concerned.

Originally published June 2016. Updated June 2017.