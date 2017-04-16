The Stoner’s Guide to the Chicest 4/20 Products Out There

Drug rugs. Rasta colors. Pot-leaf motifs. Honestly, the reason many people aren’t open about their enthusiasm for cannabis is how embarrassing the surrounding culture is. But this 4/20, we’re celebrating a new generation of chic, well-designed cannabis offerings we’d be proud to give or receive.

Ahead, find everything from a rose gold vape and hipster underwear that can hide your weed, to a less, uh, literal body scrub. Behold: The chicest 4/20 products out there.