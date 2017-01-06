51 Ways to Wear Your Favorite Jean Jacket All Year Long

There’s no arguing that denim jackets are perfect transitional outerwear: throw one on in the seasons when the weather’s neither here nor there and you’ll almost certainly be set for the day. Get too hot? Tie it around your waist. Too cold? Add a scarf or a hoodie underneath. But when the temperature deviates from that sweet spot—like, say, right now, when even Los Angeles is breaking out their beanies—can you still keep wearing that beloved jean jacket of yours? Or should it be confined to the neglected reaches of your closet for another few months?

We say feel free to keep your baby close all year round. Kinda like Tobias from “Arrested Development”—only, you know, a lot chicer. And not actually Never Nude—just never without your favorite denim jacket.

Ahead, see 51 outfit ideas suitable for every season—layered looks for winter, lighter fare for summer, and some gloriously easy ensembles for everything in between.