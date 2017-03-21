StyleCaster
20 Minimalist Clothes Your Closet Needs for Under $50

by
Building your wardrobe around minimalist clothes not only takes the guesswork out of coming up with outfits, but it also allows you to own less and wear every piece more.

While following a minimalist aesthetic often gets a reputation for being expensive (thanks, Céline), we’ve hunted down 20 chic staples in neutral colors and sleek cuts that you can mix and match all season—each less than $50. Click through the gallery and start building your spring wardrobe now.

Originally published March 2016. Updated March 2017.

Cheap Monday Had Tee, $49; at Azalea

CK Underwear Magnetic Force Bralette, $28; at Need Supply

Barrette 047, $10; at Loéil

Wilfred Free Daniela Bodysuit, $19.99; at Aritzia

New Look Sneakers, $13; at ASOS

Square-Cut Jersey Top, $45; at COS

Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $36; at Everlane

LL Bean Hunter's Camo Tote, $35; at LL Bean

J.Crew Striped Tee, $25; at Net-A-Porter

Chunky Metal Bangle, $39; at COS

Nike Vintage Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt, $25; at Net-A-Porter

Rama Pajama-Style Blouse, $42; at Loéil

Sole Society Marlena Faux Leather Foldover Clutch, $39.95; at Nordstrom

ASOS Blouse, $43; at ASOS

Viscose Dress, $29.99; at H&M

Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelee, $13; at Josie Maran

Graphic Hoop Earrings, $25; at & Other Stories

Cotton Cap, $12.99; at H&M

Green Zip Front Jersey Maxi Dress, $45; at Dorothy Perkins

Classic T-Shirt Dress, $14.90; at Forever 21

