20 Minimalist Clothes Your Closet Needs for Under $50

Building your wardrobe around minimalist clothes not only takes the guesswork out of coming up with outfits, but it also allows you to own less and wear every piece more.

While following a minimalist aesthetic often gets a reputation for being expensive (thanks, Céline), we’ve hunted down 20 chic staples in neutral colors and sleek cuts that you can mix and match all season—each less than $50. Click through the gallery and start building your spring wardrobe now.

Originally published March 2016. Updated March 2017.