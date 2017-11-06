Winter Fashion Inspo: 25 Stylish Cold Weather Outfit Ideas

There’s a reason fall is our favorite time of year, and it’s all about the fashion. It’s so easy to put together effortlessly chic outfits during the brisk days of autumn. The Layers just flow, and we feel stylish all day, every day. But fall is fleeting. Before you know it, it’s winter—the time of year that’s hardest to put together an outfit because we’re more focused on equipping ourselves to face the frozen tundra we’re about to step into than appearing fashion-forward. We haven’t, however, given up all hope of looking cute in the winter quite yet.

Winter can be a tough season to dress for because of the harsh weather but with the help of one of our favorite social media platforms, dressing for the cold winter month can feel just a little bit less daunting.

We’ve searched through our Pinterest feeds to find the cutest winter outfits that you’ll want to immediately copy and wear this season.

Originally published December 2014. Updated November 2017.