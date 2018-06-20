23 Items to Snag for Half Price (or Less) at Topshop’s Massive Summer Sale

Drop what you’re doing and head straight to Topshop’s website. Why? The retailer is having a serious summer sale. We’re talking clothes, swimsuits, shoes, bags—you name it. And many of them are priced at a full 50 percent off. That $100 dress you were eyeing looks a lot more tempting when it’s $50, doesn’t it?

While I usually resist the urge to impulse-shop, even I understand that desperate times call for desperate measures; when things are that discounted, they’re going to go fast. (Don’t believe me? Some of Topshop’s summer sale items are already sold out in a few sizes. I know—I’m bummed, too.)

Since time is of the essence, we’ve perused all 435 items listed in Topshop’s summer sale offerings and highlighted our 23 favorites. Even better: All 23 are at least 50 percent off. Happy shopping.