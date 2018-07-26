Gigi Hadid Stuns in These 2019 Pirelli Calendar Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The final images from the 2019 Pirelli Calendar have yet to be released, but we’ve gotten our first official glimpse at the shoot—through a series of behind-the-scenes photos that started circulating late last night.

The photos feature all seven of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar’s cast members: model Gigi Hadid, designer Alexander Wang, dancer Misty Copeland, dancer Calvin Royal III, model Laetitia Casta, dancer Sergei Poullunin and actress Julia Garner.

The Pirelli Calendar’s history was rooted in suggestive imagery—photos that featured oft-naked women in various idyllic settings. Over the past few years, however, it’s built a new lane for itself. In 2016, the calendar‘s pages were filled with “sheros”—high-achieving women who posed clothed. The 2017 calendar showcased makeup-free women of all ages, and the 2018 one featured an entirely black cast.

The 2019 calendar, shot by Scottish photographer Albert Watson, promises to be an extension of this progress.

“Watson’s interpretation is a visual exploration of the changing nature of ambition and success, as told through four female protagonists and three male supporting protagonists,” a press release about the behind-the-scenes photos reads. “Watson seeks to narrate their journey, to understand the emotive power of their dreams—the turning points, the moments of victory and defeat, and how they faced each in turn.”

Flip through the below slideshow to get a first glimpse at what the 2019 Pirelli Calendar has in store for us. You’ll see Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III playing the parts of ambitious dancers; Laetitia Casta and Sergei Polunin acting as a painter and dancer, respectively; Julia Garner acting as a model; Gigi Hadid playing a wealthy woman and Alexander Wang playing her confidante.