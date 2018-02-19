StyleCaster
7 Swimwear Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Year

7 Swimwear Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Year

Rebecca Carhart
by
We may be stuck in the dead of winter, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to brighter and sunnier days. In fact, all you need to do is look to Instagram for some warm-weather inspo. In the past few weeks, our feeds have been flooded with influencers and celebs lounging on beach vacations, while we’re struggling  to find warmth in heavy layers.

Their bikini-clad social media snaps may have given us FOMO at first, but they’ve also offered a peek into what this year’s biggest trends in swimwear will be. From belted suits that cinch at the waist to sporty pieces that stay put while you swim and sunbathe, 2018’s hottest styles have already been determined.

Whether you plan to escape the cold with your own tropical getaway, or just want to get a head start on your summer wardrobe, click through to to shop this year’s biggest swim trends.

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Belt It | Solid & Striped The Nina One-Piece
Belt It

Forget about sunnies, the hottest way to accessorize your swimwear this year is through belts. Whether it is with an actual belt attached or a suit with wrap ties at the waist, 2018’s swimsuits will be giving you a cinched hourglass figure.

Solid & Striped The Nina One-Piece, $178 at Solid and Striped

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Belt It |Zimmermann Kali Bikini Set
Belt It

Zimmermann Kali Bikini Set, $245 at Zimmermann

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Belt It | Jade Swim Collision One-Piece
Belt It

Jade Swim Collision One-Piece, $245 at Jade Swim

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Belt It | Eres Belted Bikini Set
Belt It

Eres Belted Bikini Set, $530 at Net-A-Porter

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Belt It | Hunza G Seersucker One-Piece
Belt It

Hunza G Seersucker One-Piece, $180 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Ruffled Shoulders | For Love & Lemons Mon Cheri Bikini
Ruffled Shoulders

Ruffled swim is here to stay but unlike last year’s popular off-the-shoulder options, 2018’s suits feature the feminine frills along the shoulder strap. Look for options in soft hues for a sweet, romantic feel.

For Love & Lemons Mon Cheri Ruffled Bikini Top, $115 at Free People + For Love & Lemons Mon Cheri Bikini Bottom, $97 at Free People

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Ruffled Shoulders | Zimmerman Corsair Ruffled One-Piece
Ruffled Shoulders

Zimmermann Corsair Ruffled One-Piece, $425 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Ruffled Shoulders | Topshop Ribbed Frill Bikini Set
Ruffled Shoulders

Topshop Ribbed Frill Bikini Set, $87 at Topshop

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Ruffled Shoulders | Made by Dawn Petal Bikini
Ruffled Shoulders

Made by Dawn Petal Top, $154 at Made by Dawn + Made by Dawn Petal Bottom, $134 at Made by Dawn

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Ruffled Shoulders | Marysia Palisades One-Piece
Ruffled Shoulders

Marysia Palisades One-Piece, $352 at Marysia

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Sporty Spice | Cynthia Rowley Wetsuit
Sporty Spice

If you are looking for swimwear that handles more than just lounging in the sun you are in luck. Multiple swim designers have made sporty pieces that are as fashionable as they are functional. Now you can get in a seaside sweat sesh without ever worrying about falling out of your suit again.

Cynthia Rowley Wetsuit, $265 at Cynthia Rowley

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Sporty Spice | Duskii Kailua Bikini
Sporty Spice

Duskii Kailua Bikini Top, $106 at Farfetch + Duskii Kailua Bikini Bottom, $70 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Sporty Spice | Adidas Originals One-Piece
Sporty Spice

Adidas Originals One-Piece, $46 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Sporty Spice | Heidi Klein bb Bikini
Sporty Spice

Heidi Klein bb Bikini Top, $103  at Heidi Klein + Heidi Klein bb Bikini Bottom, $88 at Heidi Klein

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Sporty Spice | Flagpole Stella One-Piece
Sporty Spice

Flagpole Stella One-Piece, $385 at Flagpole

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Barely There One-Pieces | Boohoo Colorblock One-Piece
Barely There One-Pieces

Maillots have been popular for a while now, but 2018’s styles are definitely not your mother’s one-piece. Some of this year’s hottest styles are so skimpy you’ll be flashing more skin in one than you would in a bikini. 

Boohoo Colorblock One-Piece, $23 at Boohoo

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Barely There One-Pieces | Gooseberry Seaside Cruise One-Piece
Barely There One-Pieces

Gooseberry Seaside Cruise One-Piece, $99 at Gooseberry Seaside

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Barely There One-Pieces | Kopper & Zink Dylan One-Piece
Barely There One-Pieces

Kopper & Zink Dylan One-Piece, $220 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Barely There One-Pieces | Forever 21 Lace-Up One-Piece
Barely There One-Pieces

Forever 21 Lace-Up One-Piece, $30 at Forever 21

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Barely There One-Pieces | Lolli Swim Vibes One-Piece
Barely There One-Pieces

Lolli Swim Vibes One-Piece, $124 at Lolli Swim

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Front-Tie | Frankies Bikinis Greer Bikini
Front-Tie

Elevate your swimwear drawer with options that feature the front-tie trend. The simple knot or bow at the front adds a sleek and unexpected twist to even the simplest of suits. While the trend has usually been seen in bikinis in the past it is now being used on monokinis as well.

Frankies Bikinis Greer Bikini Top, $90 at Frankies Bikinis + Frankies Bikinis Greer Bikini Bottom, $80 at Frankies Bikinis

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Front-Tie | Rye Chi-chi-chi Bikini
Front-Tie

Rye Chi-Chi-Chi Bikini Set, $220 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Front-Tie | Eloquii Tie-Front One-Piece
Front-Tie

Eloquii Tie-Front One-Piece, $111 at Eloquii

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Front-Tie | Motel Valora Bikini
Front-Tie

Motel Valora Bikini Top, $39 at Revolve + Motel Valora Bikini Bottom, $31 at Revolve

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Front-Tie | Reformation Tropicana One-Piece
Front-Tie

Reformation Tropicana One-Piece, $168 at Reformation

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Bold Neons | Karla Coletto Elle One-Piece
Bold Neons

Make a splash in a fun brightly colored swimsuit this year. Bold neon colors were all over the runways of Miami Swim Week and will ensure you will stand out at even the most crowded of beaches.

Karla Coletto Elle One-Piece, $207 at Shopbop

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Bold Neons | Forever 21 Mesh Bikini
Bold Neons

Forever 21 Mesh Bikini Top, $18 at Forever 21 + Forever 21 Mesh Bikini Bottom, $16 at Forever 21

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Bold Neons | Triangl Crush Bikini
Bold Neons

Triangl Crush Bikini Set, $89 at Triangl

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Bold Neons | Araks Elmar One-Piece
Bold Neons

Araks Elmar One-Piece, $325 at Moda Operandi

Stylecaster | The 2018 Swim Trends You Need To Know | Bold Neons | Acacia Geneva Bikini
Bold Neons

Acacia Geneva Bikini Top, $115 at Soleil Blue + Acacia Geneva Bikini Bottom, $106 at Soleil Blue

