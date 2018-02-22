These 11 Gorgeous Wedding Trends are Worth Obsessing Over

If Pinterest isn’t the destination for all things wedding inspo, we don’t know what is. With over 4 billion wedding ideas, you know that the ever-useful site will help you generate amazing ideas for your big day—and keep them organized in an otherwise chaotic time.
So, what will the biggest Pinterest wedding trends be this year? We’re glad you asked. According to the site’s 2018 wedding report, all things natural are a hit this year. From brides walking down the aisle with messy updos to succulents hanging from the ceilings, these trends are necessary fodder for anyone planning on saying “I do” this year.
Ready to be ultra-inspired? Start clicking.
Suspended Flowers
Take your floral arrangements to the next level—literally—with the suspended flowers trend. Tons of Pinterest brides are choosing to hang their blooms from the ceilings in romantic, chic, and other seriously aesthetically-pleasing ways.
Photo: Katie Nesbitt Photography
Boleros
If you're looking to skimp on the price of your wedding gown, you can still make the look a bit fancier with the addition of a bolero. From see-through options decked out in sequins to opaque boleros with faux fur, these cover-ups can make you love your dress all the more.
Elianne top, $220 at BHLDN
Jumpsuits
Not everyone is a dress kinda gal. If you're a jumpsuit lover, why not wear one at your wedding? You want your look to speak true to who you are, so don't be afraid to think outside the box.
Bryant jumpsuit, $368 at BHLDN
Backdrop Necklaces
For those with an open-back dress, dainty reverse necklaces can draw attention to your back.
Dakota U backdrop necklace, $220+ at Amy O. Bridal
Floral Cocktails
No matter what season you're getting hitched in, drinks with delicate flowers in them are an added touch that many brides are choosing to incorporate into their decor according to Pinterest. Coordinate them with your color palette to perfectly tie in the chic detail.
Photo: Ivy and Gold
Moissanite Gems
Discovered in the 1800s in a meteor crater, moissanite has the look of diamonds at a fraction of the price. Don't write them off just yet because when rated against authentic diamonds in multiple different categories including shine and hardness, these lookalikes don't fall too far behind.
1.5ct Charles & Colvard round cut moissanite engagement ring solid 14k yellow gold, $855 at Julian Studio
Glossy Lips
When choosing a bridal lip consistency, lip gloss has been a popular option among those on Pinterest. A good ol' gloss can be the perfect cherry on top of your bridal look as it gives a natural and simple shine, but it also tends to be the more comfortable option versus something like a matte liquid lipstick.
Photo: Aguiam Wedding Photography
Pretzel Bar
Have the wedding that everyone raves about with one simple step: a pretzel bar. Yes, those amazing pretzels that you smell the second you walk into the mall can be chic (see?). Set up with dipping sauces, your wedding's cocktail hour will be unforgettably cool.
Photo: 24 Carrots Catering
Side Parts with Soft Waves
For a boho touch, many brides have been opting for an all- or half-down look that includes a deep side part and some romantic, soft waves. This is a wonderful option for someone who wants a more natural wedding vibe or the bride who never wears her hair up.
Photo: Gantes.Co
Messy Updos
The perfectly polished updo is a thing of the past. According to Pinterest, many brides are ditching the carefully combed updos and opting for looks that are a bit messier (yet still have staying power)). Toss in some flowers that match your bouquet, and you're ready to dance.
Photo: Pat Robinson Photography
Minimal Frosting
Why go crazy decorating your cake when your decor is already doing all the talking? Keep things more on the simple side with a delicious dessert that has small, simple details that speak for themselves.
Photo: Paula O'Hara Photography