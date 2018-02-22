These 11 Gorgeous Wedding Trends are Worth Obsessing Over

If Pinterest isn’t the destination for all things wedding inspo, we don’t know what is. With over 4 billion wedding ideas, you know that the ever-useful site will help you generate amazing ideas for your big day—and keep them organized in an otherwise chaotic time.

So, what will the biggest Pinterest wedding trends be this year? We’re glad you asked. According to the site’s 2018 wedding report, all things natural are a hit this year. From brides walking down the aisle with messy updos to succulents hanging from the ceilings, these trends are necessary fodder for anyone planning on saying “I do” this year.

Ready to be ultra-inspired? Start clicking.