The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

by
The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards took over Hollywood on Sunday night, where dozens of celebrities—from Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot to Emma Stone—wore black as part of the #TimesUp movement, a protest against widespread sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Several men, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also joined the “blackout,” which turned the Golden Globes into a political event that called for end of sexism and harassment in Hollywood.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to the 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

Ahead, we look back at the most fashionable (and powerful) red carpet statements from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Not everyone was able to give an acceptance speech, but every celebrity on the red carpet let their voice be heard. Check out the empowering red carpet looks, ahead.

Tracee Ellis Ross Golden Globes
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Brie Golden Globes
Allison Brie
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Langford Golden Globes
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Alexis Bledel Golden Globes
Alexis Bledel
Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson Golden Globes
Dakota Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Chung Golden Globes
Jamie Chung
Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson Golden Globes
Kelly Clarkson
Photo: Getty Images
Claire Foy Golden Globes
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore Golden Globes
Mandy Moore
Photo: Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones Golden Globes
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-Jen Poo
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-jen Poo
Photo: Getty Images
Sadie Sink Golden Globes
Sadie Sink
Photo: Getty Images
Dove Cameron Golden Globes
Dove Cameron
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams Golden Globes
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Debra Messing Golden Globes
Debra Messing
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Marano Golden Globes
Laura Marano
Photo: Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski Golden Globes
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan Golden Globes
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Getty Images
Catriona Baife Golden Globes
Catriona Baife
Photo: Getty Images
Alexandra Johnson Golden Globes
Alexandra Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Moreno Golden Globes
Rita Moreno
Photo: Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia Golden Globes
Milo Ventimiglia
Photo: Getty Images
Darren Criss Golden Globes
Darren Criss
Photo: Getty Images
Sebastian Stan Golden Globes
Sebastian Stan
Photo: Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Ann Dowd Golden Globes
Ann Dowd
Photo: Getty Images
Madeline Brewer Golden Globes
Madeline Brewer
Photo: Getty Images
Susan Kelechi
Susan Kelechi
Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai Golden Globes
Jeannie Mai
Photo: Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic Golden Globes
Giuliana Rancic
Photo: Getty Images

