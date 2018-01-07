The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards took over Hollywood on Sunday night, where dozens of celebrities—from Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot to Emma Stone—wore black as part of the #TimesUp movement, a protest against widespread sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Several men, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also joined the “blackout,” which turned the Golden Globes into a political event that called for end of sexism and harassment in Hollywood.
Ahead, we look back at the most fashionable (and powerful) red carpet statements from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Not everyone was able to give an acceptance speech, but every celebrity on the red carpet let their voice be heard. Check out the empowering red carpet looks, ahead.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo:
Getty Images
Allison Brie
Photo:
Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Photo:
Getty Images
Alexis Bledel
Photo:
Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Photo:
Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Photo:
Getty Images
Claire Foy
Photo:
Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Photo:
Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photo:
Getty Images
Meryl Streep and Activist Ai-jen Poo
Photo:
Getty Images
Sadie Sink
Photo:
Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Photo:
Getty Images
Allison Williams
Photo:
Getty Images
Debra Messing
Photo:
Getty Images
Laura Marano
Photo:
Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo:
Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Photo:
Getty Images
Catriona Baife
Photo:
Getty Images
Alexandra Johnson
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Photo:
Getty Images
Milo Ventimiglia
Photo:
Getty Images
Darren Criss
Photo:
Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Photo:
Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Photo:
Getty Images
Ann Dowd
Photo:
Getty Images
Madeline Brewer
Photo:
Getty Images
Susan Kelechi
Photo:
Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Photo:
Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic
Photo:
Getty Images