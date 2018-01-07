The Best Celebrity Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards took over Hollywood on Sunday night, where dozens of celebrities—from Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot to Emma Stone—wore black as part of the #TimesUp movement, a protest against widespread sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry. Several men, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also joined the “blackout,” which turned the Golden Globes into a political event that called for end of sexism and harassment in Hollywood.

Ahead, we look back at the most fashionable (and powerful) red carpet statements from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Not everyone was able to give an acceptance speech, but every celebrity on the red carpet let their voice be heard. Check out the empowering red carpet looks, ahead.