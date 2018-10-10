StyleCaster
16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp.

The 2018 American Music Awards (AMAs) came and went Monday night, but our Instagram feeds are still chock full of style inspiration from the evening.

Sequins were on high supply, gracing the figure of nearly every star who showed up to the ceremony. Those who opted for something a little less sparkly tended toward full-on elegance—floor-length gowns, dramatic silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

A few standouts: Cardi B wore a ball gown that basically transformed her into a walking garden, Taylor Swift wore a sparkly mini so reflective she looked like a human disco ball and Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the event, donned a millennial pink power suit so sleek we can’t help but want one too.

And the men didn’t disappoint, either. Post Malone and Khalid sported trendy suits in saturated tones. (Not gonna lie, we want their suits about as much as we want Ross’—and we want Ross’ a lot.)

Whether you tuned into the event and want to quickly relive it, or you skipped it and just want to hit the highlights, we’ve got you. Ahead, you’ll find 16 of the most incredible looks from last night’s American Music Awards. Because when the red carpet’s that good, you don’t want to miss it.

1 of 16
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Cardi B
Cardi B
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Khalid
Khalid
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Ciara
Ciara
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Halsey
Halsey
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Qveen Herby
Qveen Herby
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Post Malone
Post Malone
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Busy Phillips
Busy Phillips
Photo: Jon Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | 16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs | Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin FilmMagic/Getty Images.

