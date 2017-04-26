StyleCaster
Share

20 Home Decor Trends That’ll Be Huge in 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Home Decor Trends That’ll Be Huge in 2017

by
1 Shares
20 Home Decor Trends That’ll Be Huge in 2017
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Daniella Witte

If spring has you in the mood for a home overhaul, you’re about to get a well-timed dose of inspiration: Pinterest just released its list the hottest home-decorating trends of 2017, and we’re a tad obsessed.

From stylish storage options to temporary design overhauls, click through the looks you’ll be lusting for in 2017.

MORE: 25 Unapologetically Feminine Home Decor Ideas

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Sneaky seasonal storage
Sneaky seasonal storage

Forget stuffing your closets with bins — stylish storage for seasonal items can be put on display.

Photo: Daniella Witte
Laundry room ideas
Laundry room ideas

Doing laundry is more fun when you're not stuck in a dingy corner.

Photo: Chris Loves Julia
No-closet solutions
No-closet solutions

If your home is low on closet space, these are the solutions to your storage woes.

Photo: Ana White
Accessories as decor
Accessories as decor

Put your favorite accessories on displayinstead of storing them in the closet.

Photo: Gigi Pip
Entryway styling
Entryway styling

Transform your outerwear pile to a personal expression of style.

Photo: Style at Home
Nooks of wallpaper
Nooks of wallpaper

Removable wallpaper can transform a bathroom, foyer or stairwell from utilitarian to beautiful.

Photo: Jones Design Company
Under-the-sink storage
Under-the-sink storage

Cleaning the bathroom doesn't feel like a chore when your supplies are organized.

Photo: Everyday Organizing
Shower plants
Shower plants

Plants in the shower help purify the air and neutralize odors and bacteria.

Photo: Design Sponge
Acrylic makeup storage
Acrylic makeup storage

Stop digging around in a messy makeupbag with organized acrylic cosmetics storage.

Photo: Sunshine and Stilettos
Linen closets
Linen closets

Organized linen closets are easier to keep clean (and more attractive).

Photo: Simply Organized
Vertical bar carts
Vertical bar carts

No floor space for a bar? Take to the walls with a vertical bar cart instead.

Photo: The Every Girl
Composting 101
Composting 101

Go green with compost, saving your scraps and reusing them in your garden.

Photo: Local Kitchen Blog
Cast-iron cookware
Cast-iron cookware

Enameled cast-iron cookware isn't just functional. It makes your kitchen gorgeous.

Photo: Patrick Cline/My Domaine
Coffee bar command center
Coffee bar command center

Use your coffee bar as your command space, because caffeine and work go together.

Photo: Dear Lillie Blog
Pantry styling
Pantry styling

A stylish, organized pantry will make cooking a million times easier.

Photo: Danaz Home Decor
Cozy is in
Cozy is in

Hygge-inspired decor and warm tonesare replacing stark white marble and geometric accents.

Photo: Villa Mammerhills/Domain
Round mirrors
Round mirrors

Round mirrors add softness to your decor.

Photo: One King's Lane
Knob and leg swap-outs
Knob and leg swap-outs

Hack tables, couches and even cabinets with new legs, knobs and drawer-pulls.

Photo: Hawthorne and Main
Faux finishes
Faux finishes

Stick-on tiles and removable wallpaper are trendy tricks to quickly change spaces.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
Pink accents
Pink accents

Millennial pink and other rosy hues are popping up everywhere, from bathrooms to couches.

Photo: Sussex Taps

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Khloe Kardashian's Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

Khloe Kardashian's Most Naked Instagrams of All Time
  • Sneaky seasonal storage
  • Laundry room ideas
  • No-closet solutions
  • Accessories as decor
  • Entryway styling
  • Nooks of wallpaper
  • Under-the-sink storage
  • Shower plants
  • Acrylic makeup storage
  • Linen closets
  • Vertical bar carts
  • Composting 101
  • Cast-iron cookware
  • Coffee bar command center
  • Pantry styling
  • Cozy is in
  • Round mirrors
  • Knob and leg swap-outs
  • Faux finishes
  • Pink accents
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share