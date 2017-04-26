20 Home Decor Trends That’ll Be Huge in 2017

If spring has you in the mood for a home overhaul, you’re about to get a well-timed dose of inspiration: Pinterest just released its list the hottest home-decorating trends of 2017, and we’re a tad obsessed.
From stylish storage options to temporary design overhauls, click through the looks you’ll be lusting for in 2017.
Sneaky seasonal storage
Daniella Witte
Laundry room ideas
Doing laundry is more fun when you're not stuck in a dingy corner.
Chris Loves Julia
No-closet solutions
If your home is low on closet space, these are the solutions to your storage woes.
Ana White
Accessories as decor
Gigi Pip
Entryway styling
Style at Home
Nooks of wallpaper
Removable wallpaper can transform a bathroom, foyer or stairwell from utilitarian to beautiful.
Jones Design Company
Shower plants
Design Sponge
Acrylic makeup storage
Sunshine and Stilettos
Linen closets
Organized linen closets are easier to keep clean (and more attractive).
Simply Organized
Vertical bar carts
The Every Girl
Composting 101
Go green with compost, saving your scraps and reusing them in your garden.
Local Kitchen Blog
Cast-iron cookware
Patrick Cline/My Domaine
Coffee bar command center
Dear Lillie Blog
Pantry styling
Danaz Home Decor
Cozy is in
Villa Mammerhills/Domain
Round mirrors
One King's Lane
Knob and leg swap-outs
Hawthorne and Main
Pink accents
Millennial pink and other rosy hues are popping up everywhere, from bathrooms to couches.
Sussex Taps