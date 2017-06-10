20 Summery Slow Cooker Recipes Perfect for Lazy Days

StyleCaster
Photo: Shaiith/Getty Images

Why spend your time laboring over a hot stove when you could be outside enjoying the weather? Ahead, 20 slow-cooker recipes for the laziest of summer days.

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Lettuce Wraps
Fresh lettuce cups are the perfect vehicle for these summery slow cooker chicken tacos.

Photo: Honey and Birch
Slow Cooker Beer-Chicken Taco Salad
Flavorful slow-cooked chicken melds with fresh veggies and herbs to make a summery salad.

Photo: Sweet Peas and Saffron
Slow Cooker Greek Chicken
A citrusy, salty marinade makes this slow-cooked chicken sing, especially alongside a bright summer salad.

Photo: The Daring Gourmet
Buffalo Chicken-Collard Wraps
Slow cooker Buffalo chicken is the star of these vegetable-forward collard wraps.

Photo: Kalyn's Kitchen
Slow Cooker Corn On The Cob
Sweet summer corn is super easy to cook thanks to the slow cooker.

Photo: Simple as That
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls
Load your slow cooker with chicken and veggies for a lighter take on your favorite takeout dish.

Photo: Sweet C's Designs
Brown Butter Carrots
Simple carrots slow-cooked with butter and herbs make for an easy summer side dish.

Photo: The Food Charlatan
Mexican Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers
Fresh bell peppers stuffed with extra beans and veggies are a cinch to make in the slow cooker.

Photo: Chef Savvy
Slow Cooker Polenta
A batch of slow cooker polenta sprinkled with herbs is a tasty side for grilled meat and veggies.

Photo: Just a Little Bit of Bacon
Slow Cooker Pomegranate-Chicken Salad
Tender slow cooker chicken is the key ingredient to making satisfying summer salads.

Photo: The Perfect Pantry
Slow Cooker Creamed Corn
Sweet creamed corn gets the royal treatment in this creamy slow cooker recipe.

Photo: Kirbie's Cravings
Slow Cooker Ribs
Don't have a grill? You can still get your barbecue fix with these slow cooker ribs.

Photo: Sweet Phi
Vegetable Parmesan Quinoa
Make a big batch of this healthy slow cooker vegetable Parm quinoa, then enjoy it for lunch all week.

Photo: Lauren Kelly Nutrition
Slow Cooker Mushroom Risotto
Enjoy creamy risotto without stirring over a hot stove thanks to this veggie-filled slow cooker recipe.

Photo: The Cooking Jar
Slow Cooker Veggie Fajitas
Fresh veggies made in the slow cooker put a summery spin on your favorite fajitas.

Photo: Amuse Your Bouche
Slow Cooker Veggie Minestrone
If there's any soup that's fit for summer, it's a vegetable-loaded minestrone.

Photo: There's a Cook in my Kitchen
Slow Cooker Spaghetti And Vegetables
Add your favorite fresh veggies to this slow cooker spaghetti without having to heat up the whole kitchen.

Photo: My Whole Food Life
Zucchini Chicken Parmesan
Swap out pasta for zucchini in this summery version of chicken Parm that won't weigh you down.

Photo: Smile Sandwich
Slow Cooker Roasted Poblano-Corn Soup
Poblano peppers, lime and fresh summer corn keep this creamy soup from feeling heavy.

Photo: Baked by Rachel
Slow Cooker Cilantro-Lime Chicken
In tacos, salads or sandwiches, this vibrant cilanto-lime chicken is a great summer slow cooker meal.

Photo: The Cooks Pyjamas
Pin these recipes for summer meals!

Photo: iffany Egbert/SheKnows

