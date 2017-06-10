20 Summery Slow Cooker Recipes Perfect for Lazy Days

Why spend your time laboring over a hot stove when you could be outside enjoying the weather? Ahead, 20 slow-cooker recipes for the laziest of summer days.
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Lettuce Wraps
Slow Cooker Beer-Chicken Taco Salad
Flavorful slow-cooked chicken melds with fresh veggies and herbs to make a summery salad.
Slow Cooker Greek Chicken
A citrusy, salty marinade makes this slow-cooked chicken sing, especially alongside a bright summer salad.
Buffalo Chicken-Collard Wraps
Slow cooker Buffalo chicken is the star of these vegetable-forward collard wraps.
Slow Cooker Corn On The Cob
Sweet summer corn is super easy to cook thanks to the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls
Load your slow cooker with chicken and veggies for a lighter take on your favorite takeout dish.
Brown Butter Carrots
Simple carrots slow-cooked with butter and herbs make for an easy summer side dish.
Mexican Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers
Fresh bell peppers stuffed with extra beans and veggies are a cinch to make in the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Polenta
A batch of slow cooker polenta sprinkled with herbs is a tasty side for grilled meat and veggies.
Slow Cooker Pomegranate-Chicken Salad
Tender slow cooker chicken is the key ingredient to making satisfying summer salads.
Slow Cooker Creamed Corn
Slow Cooker Ribs
Don't have a grill? You can still get your barbecue fix with these slow cooker ribs.
Vegetable Parmesan Quinoa
Slow Cooker Mushroom Risotto
Enjoy creamy risotto without stirring over a hot stove thanks to this veggie-filled slow cooker recipe.
Slow Cooker Veggie Fajitas
Fresh veggies made in the slow cooker put a summery spin on your favorite fajitas.
Slow Cooker Veggie Minestrone
Slow Cooker Spaghetti And Vegetables
Add your favorite fresh veggies to this slow cooker spaghetti without having to heat up the whole kitchen.
Zucchini Chicken Parmesan
Swap out pasta for zucchini in this summery version of chicken Parm that won't weigh you down.
Slow Cooker Roasted Poblano-Corn Soup
Poblano peppers, lime and fresh summer corn keep this creamy soup from feeling heavy.
Slow Cooker Cilantro-Lime Chicken
In tacos, salads or sandwiches, this vibrant cilanto-lime chicken is a great summer slow cooker meal.
Pin It!
Pin these recipes for summer meals!
Photo:
