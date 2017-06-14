StyleCaster
17 Netflix Original Series To Binge-Watch Over The Summer

by
Photo: Jeff Daly/Netflix

Thank God for Netflix, because summer is here and it’s time to binge. Here’s everything to watch on Netflix during those days when it’s too hot to leave the air-conditioned apartment.

'13 Reasons Why'
'13 Reasons Why'

This original has kicked up all kinds of controversy, but it's also mesmerizing.

Photo: Netflix
'Girl Boss'
'Girl Boss'

Girl Boss is based on the true story of Sophia Amoruso. It will inspire you and totally make you LOL.

Photo: Netflix
'Anne With an E'
'Anne With an E'

This reimagining of Anne of Green Gables is beyond adorable and a perfect summer adventure.

Photo: Caitlin Cronenberg/Netflix
'Dear White People'
'Dear White People'

If you loved the 2014 film by the same name, you're going to enjoy every second of this series.

Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix
'Stranger Things'
'Stranger Things'

We know you already binged the heck out of this one, but you've gotta do it again in preparation for Season 2.

Photo: Netflix
'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp'
'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp'

Watch the 2001 movie and then this 2015 prequel before the next installment comes out this year.

Photo: Netflix
'Orange Is the New Black'
'Orange Is the New Black'

No Netflix original series binge-watch would be complete without the ladies of Litchfield.

Photo: Netflix
'Master of None'
'Master of None'

Season 2 of this Aziz Ansari masterpiece finally came out this spring, so you might as well watch Season 1!

Photo: Netflix
'Bloodline'
'Bloodline'

This is honestly one of Netflix's most underrated originals. The third and final season just came out in May.

Photo: Netflix
'Daredevil'
'Daredevil'

This was Netflix's first foray into the Marvel universe, and it's not to be missed.

Photo: Netflix
'Love'
'Love'

Judd Apatow co-created this rom-com that explores — surprise! — dating and relationships.

Photo: Netflix
'Narcos'
'Narcos'

Narcos is perfect if you're in the mood for some darker fare focused on the drug trade.

Photo: Netflix
'Grace and Frankie'
'Grace and Frankie'

If you're not watching this comedy about two former foes who form an unexpected bond, you're missing out.

Photo: Netflix
'BoJack Horseman'
'BoJack Horseman'

This animated comedy gem follows a former sitcom star — a human-type horse — as he makes a comeback.

Photo: Netflix
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Tina Fey co-created this comedy that will make you laugh out loud and feel good at the same time.

Photo: Netflix
'Jessica Jones'
'Jessica Jones'

With Season 2 currently in production, it's the perfect time to watch Season 1 of the badass female antihero.

Photo: Netflix
'House of Cards'
'House of Cards'

Season 5 is coming in hot. Squirm your way through the first four seasons before watching the new one.

Photo: Netflix

