17 Netflix Original Series To Binge-Watch Over The Summer

Thank God for Netflix, because summer is here and it’s time to binge. Here’s everything to watch on Netflix during those days when it’s too hot to leave the air-conditioned apartment.
'13 Reasons Why'
'Girl Boss'
Girl Boss is based on the true story of Sophia Amoruso. It will inspire you and totally make you LOL.
'Anne With an E'
This reimagining of Anne of Green Gables is beyond adorable and a perfect summer adventure.
'Dear White People'
If you loved the 2014 film by the same name, you're going to enjoy every second of this series.
'Stranger Things'
We know you already binged the heck out of this one, but you've gotta do it again in preparation for Season 2.
'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp'
'Orange Is the New Black'
'Master of None'
Season 2 of this Aziz Ansari masterpiece finally came out this spring, so you might as well watch Season 1!
'Bloodline'
This is honestly one of Netflix's most underrated originals. The third and final season just came out in May.
'Daredevil'
'Love'
Judd Apatow co-created this rom-com that explores — surprise! — dating and relationships.
'Narcos'
Narcos is perfect if you're in the mood for some darker fare focused on the drug trade.
'Grace and Frankie'
If you're not watching this comedy about two former foes who form an unexpected bond, you're missing out.
'BoJack Horseman'
This animated comedy gem follows a former sitcom star — a human-type horse — as he makes a comeback.
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
'Jessica Jones'
'House of Cards'
Season 5 is coming in hot. Squirm your way through the first four seasons before watching the new one.
