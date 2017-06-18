StyleCaster
15 Healthy Summery Egg Breakfast Recipes

Photo: The Roasted Root

Eggs are healthy, delicious and so easy to cook with. And loaded with veggies and other tasty ingredients, these nutritious summery egg breakfast recipes are the perfect way to kick off your week.

Well, now you have no excuse not to because the 15 recipes ahead are the ideal way to cook with this champion breakfast ingredient.

Egg & Arugula Flatbread
Egg & Arugula Flatbread

Peppery arugula and a splash of fresh lemon juice keep this egg and bacon flatbread tasting light. 

Photo: Lexi Bites
Asparagus Salad with Prosciutto & Eggs
Asparagus Salad with Prosciutto & Eggs

If you're not a traditional breakfast person, try this jazzed-up asparagus salad with eggs and prosciutto

Photo: Taste and See
Tomato-Kale-Parmesan Baked Eggs
Tomato-Kale-Parmesan Baked Eggs

Dark, leafy greens and ripe, lycopene-rich tomatoes are joined by fresh herbs in this baked egg dish

Photo: The Roasted Root
Egg White Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg White Breakfast Sandwiches

Give your breakfast sandwiches a makeover by using egg whites, adding avocado and skipping the cheese.

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats
Spicy Zucchini Noodle Egg Bake
Spicy Zucchini Noodle Egg Bake

Paleo- and Whole 30-compliant, think of this dish as a healthy breakfast carbonara with a kick. 

Photo: Paleo Running Momma
Eggs Florentine Avocado Toast
Eggs Florentine Avocado Toast

Eggs Florentine gets lightened up in this recipe, which gets its richness from avocado instead of hollandaise.

Photo: Dine and Dish
Quinoa-Avocado Breakfast Bowls
Quinoa-Avocado Breakfast Bowls

This bowl is a satisfying complete breakfast: whole grains, protein, healthy fats and fresh tomatoes. 

Photo: Lettuce Eat Veggies
Green Eggs & Ham Shakshuka
Green Eggs & Ham Shakshuka

Instead of tomatoes, these eggs are baked in a pile of tender sautéed kale, ham and lemon-dill pesto. 

Photo: The Endless Meal
Spinach-Tomato Quiche
Spinach-Tomato Quiche

Ripe cherry tomatoes and lots of spinach give this substantial quiche a healthy vibe. 

Photo: Plated Cravings
Spiralized Veggie Mini Omelets
Spiralized Veggie Mini Omelets

Spiralized veggies add color and flavor to these nutritious mini omelets.

Photo: The Tolerant Table
Baked Eggs with Spinach & Feta
Baked Eggs with Spinach & Feta

Bake eggs in ramekins with spinach, tomatoes, avocado and cheese has serious flavor.

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
Baked Egg Breakfast Cups
Baked Egg Breakfast Cups

Make sure you never skip breakfast with these make-ahead egg muffins you can load up with veggies.

Photo: A Mindfull Mom
Kale Quiche with Almond Crust
Kale Quiche with Almond Crust

Skip the refined white flour and opt for this almond meal-crusted kale and asparagus quiche instead. 

Photo: Bright Eyed Baker
Crustless Veggie Quiche
Crustless Veggie Quiche

A low-carb quiche full of veggies is a protein-packed breakfast that'll help fuel your day.

Photo: Ruchis Kitchen
Veggie Scrambled Egg Muffins
Veggie Scrambled Egg Muffins

Asparagus, leeks and mushrooms load these scrambled egg muffins with nutrients and fresh flavors.

Photo: Ilona's Passion

