12 Gorgeous Decor Pieces You'd Never Guess Were From Lowe's

12 Gorgeous Decor Pieces You’d Never Guess Were From Lowe’s

12 Gorgeous Decor Pieces You’d Never Guess Were From Lowe’s
We’re always on the lookout for new home décor, but honestly, sometimes it feels like we’ve literally searched every furniture and home accent website there is, and we still find ourselves looking for the perfect piece. So we were super excited when we discovered that Lowe’s, our go-to home improvement store, also sells furnishings. It makes sense, if you think about it – after buying all the paint, hardware, and fixtures you need to give a room a makeover, how easy is it to just browse and look for furniture and the finishing touches in the same place?

And you would never guess these stylish pieces are from a home improvement store. They have all the finesse you’d expect from a traditional home-goods store, but with the high quality and value you can expect from Lowe’s. From sleek chaise lounges to colorful area rugs, it has everything you’re looking for when you want to redecorate. Need more inspiration? Check out how some of these products are used in Season 3 of The Weekender, Lowe’s original digital DIY series that shows people how to transform spaces in a weekend.

1 of 12
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Scott Living adjustable desk
Scott Living adjustable desk

Scott Living Contemporary Burnished Cognac Adjustable Desk, $531 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
Safavieh accent chair
Safavieh accent chair

Safavieh Franco Coastal Brown Accent Chair (as featured in Season 3 of The Weekender), $269 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Scott Living pine coffee table
Scott Living pine coffee table

Scott Living Rustic Brown Pine Wood Rectangular Coffee Table, $361 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Scott Living hardwood coffee table
Scott Living hardwood coffee table

Scott Living Tobacco Asian Hardwood Coffee Table, $451 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Scott Living midcentury chaise lounge Lowe's
Scott Living midcentury chaise lounge

Scott Living Midcentury Gray Chaise Lounge, $560 at Lowe’s

Photo: Lowe's
nuLOOM area rug
nuLOOM area rug

nuLOOM Marrakesh Ivory Rectangular Indoor Shag Area Rug (as featured in Season 3 of The Weekender, $282 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Lush Decor Belle comforter set
Lush Decor Belle comforter set

Lush Decor Belle 4-Piece Ivory King Comforter Set, $120 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Boston Loft Furnishings 9 candle candelabra
Boston Loft Furnishings 9 candle candelabra

Boston Loft Furnishings 9 Candle Elear Matte Black Metal Candelabra Candle Holder, $42 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
Surya throw pillow
Surya throw pillow

Surya Trenza Brown Indoor Decorative Pillow (as featured on Season 3 of The Weekender), $48 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Melody mermaid reversible sequin pillow
Melody mermaid reversible sequin pillow

Melody Mermaid Reversible Sequins Copper Indoor Decorative Pillow, $50 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Soft Harmony frameless wall art
Soft Harmony frameless wall art

Soft Harmony Frameless Mdf Abstract Print Wall Art, $30 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's
StyleCaster | Gorgeous Decor Pieces From Lowe's | Chalkboard kitchen print wall art
Chalkboard kitchen print wall art

Chalkboard Kitchen Print Wall Art, $25 at Lowe's

Photo: Lowe's

