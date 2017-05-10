12 Celebs Who Totally Embody Their Zodiac Sign

Whether or not you identify with your own horoscope, you’re probably aware of the overarching personality traits (good and bad) that accompany each sign. Between the “energetic” and “impulsive” Aries, and the “compassionate” and “sensitive” Pisces, every sign on the astrological chart has its own broad (and sometimes, scarily accurate) reputation.

That’s why we think it’s especially interesting when someone clearly embodies their zodiac sign. So, naturally, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite famous people who fall exactly where we’d expect them to on the astrological chart. Ahead, find out which celeb you might share a few predisposed qualities with thanks to the stars. And, who knows, maybe you’ll finally realize you do see some of yourself in your sign, after all.