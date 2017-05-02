11 Celeb Photos That Make Us Majorly Excited For Summer

Although spring has barely begun (the wishy-washy weather in NYC has been giving us borderline winter vibes lately), we can’t help but feel eager for the warm, summer months just right around the corner. If you’re like us, you’re already craving the smell of sunscreen, the sound of salty waves, and the feeling of sand in your crevices (okay, maybe not that last part).

Of course, when you’re a wealthy celebrity with money to burn, unlimited vacation days, and a jet-setting lifestyle (mostly) headquartered in Southern California, the new season has already begun. And although we’re envious (that’s an understatement), we’re not mad about the aspirational Instagrams on our feed lately. It’s just getting us even more excited for the beach days to come.

So if you’re ready to live vicariously through the rich and famous, click through to see the ‘grams getting us the most stoked for summer, even if we don’t have an infinity pool at our disposal and probably never will.