11 Celeb Photos That Make Us Majorly Excited For Summer

11 Celeb Photos That Make Us Majorly Excited For Summer

Sophie Ross
by
11 Celeb Photos That Make Us Majorly Excited For Summer
Photo: Getty Images

Although spring has barely begun (the wishy-washy weather in NYC has been giving us borderline winter vibes lately), we can’t help but feel eager for the warm, summer months just right around the corner. If you’re like us, you’re already craving the smell of sunscreen, the sound of salty waves, and the feeling of sand in your crevices (okay, maybe not that last part).

Of course, when you’re a wealthy celebrity with money to burn, unlimited vacation days, and a jet-setting lifestyle (mostly) headquartered in Southern California, the new season has already begun. And although we’re envious (that’s an understatement), we’re not mad about the aspirational Instagrams on our feed lately. It’s just getting us even more excited for the beach days to come.

So if you’re ready to live vicariously through the rich and famous, click through to see the ‘grams getting us the most stoked for summer, even if we don’t have an infinity pool at our disposal and probably never will.

1 of 11
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Poolside Perrier Jouet? Where do we sign up?

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Iskra Lawrence
Iskra Lawrence

If this isn’t an image of pure, unadulterated happiness, we don’t know what is.

Photo: instagram / @iskra
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods

Clear blue water and braids: two summer essentials.

Photo: instagram / @jordynwoods
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Now that’s what we call a sunset.

Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

We’ll never stop wanting our own private pool for the sole purpose of being able to sunbathe topless and #FreeTheNip.

Photo: instagram / @theashleygraham
Ciara
Ciara

The then mama-to-be has since given birth, and now she gets to share these views with her precious little newborn.

Photo: instagram / @ciara
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

We aspire to be this extra one day.

Photo: instagram / @sukiwaterhouse
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Well, now we just want to throw on a sundress and have a picnic in Sheep Meadow.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

She’s attempting to make the underboob a thing (good for you, Kourt!), but really, this just makes us want to take a trip with our girls.

Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

And, of course, goggles are an absolute necessity.

Photo: instagram / @amyschumer
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

Same, Kaia. Same.

Photo: instagram / @kaiagerber

