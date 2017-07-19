These 10 Sites Will Totally Change Your Luxury Shopping Game

In an era dominated by technology, it is only natural that luxury shopping is moving online. Initially, many traditional retailers were hesitant to make the move to the web, afraid that customers would fail to bring out their plastic for pricier items. But that all changed when forward-thinking retailers soon discovered that shoppers are willing to spend online, whether it’s dropping $10,000 on a shearling coat or $20,000 on an alligator handbag.

Luxury department stores have all opened up online shops that reflect their brick-and-mortar outposts and the growing interest in online luxury retail has spawned a collection of dedicated e-commerce sites, too.

We have put together a collection of our top 10 best luxury shopping sites. Whether you are looking for straight off the runway fashions or one-off collaborations, there’s something for everyone on this list.



Originally published August 2012. Updated July 2017.