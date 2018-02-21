StyleCaster
25 Easy, Yummy 10-Ingredient Dinners for Busy Nights

25 Easy, Yummy 10-Ingredient Dinners for Busy Nights

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Recipes
Photo: Minimalist Baker

Anyone who makes an effort to cook some of their own meals rather than call in Seamless seven nights a week knows that the ultimate struggle is finding a recipe, getting excited to make it, and then looking at the list of ingredients and realizing it’s longer than your Zara wish list. That’s why we’re so psyched about all the quick, less-than-10-ingredient recipes we were able to find when we looked hard enough.

Many of these recipes, from Eggplant Parmesan to Smoky Chipotle Black Bean Quinoa Chili, can be made without fanfare, by tossing the ingredients into the oven, a pan, or a Crock-Pot—ideal for any busy lady who has a serious to-do list (and lots of Netflix to catch up on).

Short on time and patience? Look no further than the 10-ingredient dinner recipes in the slideshow ahead.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

Photo: Kenan and Kale
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Smoky Chipotle Black Bean Quinoa Chili

Smoky Chipotle Black Bean Quinoa Chili

Photo: The Garden Grazer
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Creamy Tomato & Red Pepper Soup with Basil Chickpeas

Creamy Tomato & Red Pepper Soup with Basil Chickpeas

Photo: From My Bowl
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Curried Quinoa Salad

Curried Quinoa Salad

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | One Pan Broccoli Cashew Chicken

One Pan Broccoli Cashew Chicken

Photo: Recipes to Nourish
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Slow Cooker Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta

Slow Cooker Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Pasta

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Best Ever American Goulash

Best Ever American Goulash

Photo: Pip & Debby
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Ranch Chicken

Ranch Chicken

Photo: Life in the Lofthouse
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

Photo: Living Well Mom
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Photo: Happy Home Fairy
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Photo: A Flavor Journal
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Honey Lemon Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta

Honey Lemon Chicken with Angel Hair Pasta

Photo: Averie Cooks
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta

One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta

Photo: Mother Thyme
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Parmesan Crusted Tortellini Bites

Parmesan Crusted Tortellini Bites

Photo: The Cozy Cook
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | 15-Minute Healthy Roasted Chicken and Veggies

15-Minute Healthy Roasted Chicken and Veggies

Photo: Gimme Delicious
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Herb Roasted Chicken Breasts

Herb Roasted Chicken Breasts

Photo: Budget Bytes
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Lasagna Pasta

Lasagna Pasta

Photo: Recipe Diaries
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies

Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Garlic Butter Brazilian Steak

Garlic Butter Brazilian Steak

Photo: Rasa Malaysia
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas

Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas

Photo: Written Reality
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti

Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Healthy Baked Cheddar Ranch Chicken

Healthy Baked Cheddar Ranch Chicken

Photo: Organize Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Photo: One Lovely Life
STYLECASTER | 10-Ingredient Dinners | Lemon, Garlic, and Thyme Baked Salmon

Lemon, Garlic, and Thyme Baked Salmon

Photo: Baker by Nature

